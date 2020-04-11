Where does Final Fantasy 7 Remake end?

Whether you’re playing Final Fantasy 7 Remake or not, you may want to know where the game leaves off. The remake is just part one of a multi-game series, and Square Enix hasn’t said how many games the project will encompass. While we know that the game only encompasses Midgar, some may be curious as to how much of the city gets expanded or seen past the final events we may know of.

To help you out, we’ve put together and explanation of where the game ends, based on how much you want to be spoiled to the game, complete with images, so you don’t get accidentally spoiled. Tread carefully.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake ends in chapter 18, approximately 25-40 hours into the game, depending on the difficulty level you pick and what you’re doing with your time.

Just like Square Enix said it would, the game ends right as the gang leaves Midgar.

The game ends shortly after the group goes to rescue Aerith from the Shinra Electric Power Company. They pick up Red 13 along the way, who is not a playable character in this game. After the group leaves Shinra, they get chased to the edge of the city.

From here, there are a couple scenes that are completely new to the remake. The game ends after this.

[Ed. note: Extremely massive spoilers ahead for Final Fantasy 7 Remake.]

After the party flees from Shinra, with Aerith and Red 13 in tow, they’re forced to confront the Whispers, the ghost-like beings we’ve seen in trailers for Final Fantasy 7 Remake. The Whispers were preventing anyone from breaking free of their “destiny,” Red 13 says — in other words: the path from the original game. They were making sure the same people met, survived, or died so the same events could happen.

Sephiroth appears and tells the group that they need to take on the Whispers, or something bad will happen to the planet. The party ventures into what the game calls the Singularity to take on the Whispers, which have manifested into a giant being. They win, and this opens the series up to having a multiverse. The universe in Final Fantasy 7 Remake can now start breaking free from the original game.

The group ends up outside of Midgar and as they leave the city, they recognize that they have no idea what they could face in the future now that they’ve broken free from their destiny.

