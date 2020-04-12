Where Is Xur In Destiny 2? Location And Exotic Items (Apr. 10-14)

The current season of Destiny 2 continues to progress, but no matter what’s going on inside or outside of the game, one constant is the weekend appearance from Xur. The vendor is here once again with a slate of Exotic items to sell–here’s where to find Xur and what Exotic weapon and armor he has for sale from now until the weekly reset on April 14.

Right now, Xur is located on Titan. Head to the Rig landing zone and then head east, in the direction of the Savathun’s Song Strike that you should see on the map. Once you pass through the area with a roof, head to the left and drop down to the walkway just beneath you. Xur is waiting inside a darkened room; you should hear him muttering about the Nine once you’re close to him.

This week, Xur has an Exotic scout rifle from Curse of Osiris–the Jade Rabbit–chest armor for Hunters and Titans, and a set of leg armor for Warlocks. None if it is newer than the Forsaken expansion, although Xur also sells an Exotic engram that will decrypt into an item you don’t already own from a limited pool of Exotics. He also has the Five of Swords challenge card, which lets you enable modifiers for Nightfall Strikes.

The Jade Rabbit scout rifle’s key feature is the Fate of All Fools perk. By landing body shots, you’ll earn bonus damage on the next precision shot you hit, and you’ll get ammo back in the magazine.

The Sixth Coyote offers a fairly straightforward but useful perk: Double Dodge. As the name suggests, this grants Hunters an additional charge of Dodge, allowing you to get yourself out of danger (or leverage other uses of Dodge) more often.

Stat Rolls:

Aside from looking cool–you’ll appear to have a fire raging inside your torso–Hallowfire Heart provides some nice perks, provided you’ve got a Solar subclass equipped. Sunfire Furnace increases the recharge rate of Solar abilities, and the effect is further enhanced when your Super is charged, making it perfect if you’re the type of player to hold onto your Super for the right moment.

Stat Rolls:

As with Hallowfire Heart, Geomag Stabilizers have a very specific use–you’ll need to be using Chaos Reach to get any real use of them. When your Super energy is close being full with Chaos Reach equipped, you can sprint to finish filling the bar. Once you unleash the attack, dealing damage with extend the duration of the Super.

Stat Rolls: