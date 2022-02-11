Where is Xûr now in Destiny 2?

Xûr, Agent of the Nine is a merchant in Destiny 2 who deals in exotic weapons, exotic armor, engrams, Exotic Shards, and consumables.

Xûr can be found at various locations throughout the Tower and Vestian Outpost every weekend from 4am Friday to 4am Sunday EST.

Destiny 2 players can get a head start on loot this weekend by visiting Xûr, which is only a few days away from Witch Queen.

On Nessus, Xûr can be found near Watcher’s Grave this weekend, February 11-15.

Gamers can find him at the Watcher’s Grave landing area.

They can proceed straight ahead to the red moss-covered tree, climb up the roots, and Xûr will be waiting at the top.

Xûr currently has the following items available for purchase among his merchandise:

Destiny 2 is a free-to-play multiplayer online first-person shooter video game developed by Bungie.

In 2017, it was released as a pay-to-play game for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Microsoft Windows.

It went free-to-play under the New Light title on October 1, 2019, using the games as a service model, followed by the game’s release on Stadia the following month, and then PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series XS platforms in December 2020.

It’s the sequel to 2014’s Destiny and its expansions, which was published by Activision until December 31, 2018, when Bungie purchased the franchise’s publishing rights.

The game features a multiplayer environment with role-playing game elements and is set in a mythical sci-fi universe.

Player versus environment (PvE) and player versus player (PvP) are the two types of games available in Destiny 2.

Along with traditional narrative objectives, PvE includes three-player strikes, dungeons, and six-player raids.

In addition, each destination has a free roam patrol mode that includes public events and activities not found in the original.

Send us an email at [email protected] or give us a call at 212 416 4552.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS and like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.