Where Is Xur Today? Destiny 2 Exotic Location, Weapon, And Armor (March 27-31)

The weekend is here in Destiny 2, and that means that in addition to this week’s Iron Banner, we’ve also got the Trials of Osiris, and a visit from Exotics vendor Xur. Gear up for your Power-enabled PvP exploits with the Agent of the Nine’s inventory of rare weapons and ammo. Here’s everything he’s offering and where to find him.

Xur is in the EDZ on Earth this week, in the Winding Cove area. His weapon offering is The Huckleberry. Hunters can grab The Sixth Coyote chest armor from Xur, while Titans can snag the Crest of Alpha Lupi chest armor, and Warlocks can purchase the Skull of Dire Ahamkara helmet.

From the Winding Cove transmat zone, head north to the edge of the area, where you’ll find a big cliff. Look for a cave opening or scale the cliff up to a crashed Fallen dropship. You’ll find Xur hanging out on the edge of the cliff beside the ship.

If you’re looking for a good submachine gun to help you complete the Cast in Iron quest in Iron Banner this week, The Huckleberry is a good get. It’s a powerful short-range gun that rewards you for racking up kills, which should help the SMG portion of the Cast in Iron quest go pretty quickly.

If Xur’s wares aren’t compelling for your Crucible or PvP loadouts, you can always roll the dice on a Fated Engram, which gives you a single Exotic from the limited pool of ones you haven’t already earned, for the price of 97 Legendary shards. All Exotic Engrams are now Fated Engrams, but you’ll have to level up your Season Pass or wait for a random drop to get some if you don’t want to buy from Xur. Since the new season has just kicked off, this is a quick (but expensive) way to get the Season of the Worthy’s new Exotic armors without having to wait for a random drop. Be sure to purchase it on the character who’s missing the Exotic, and note that you can only get one per week, so choose wisely which of your characters makes the buy. If you’re a PC or Xbox One player taking advantage of cross-save, you can now potentially get Wavesplitter from the Fated Engram as well, thanks to the fact that it’s no longer exclusive to PS4.

All submachine guns are about spraying down your enemy with ammo, but The Huckleberry is one deadly bullet hose. It has super-fast handling, making it a great backup gun to switch to when enemies close the gap, and it increases its rate of fire greatly the longer you hold down the trigger. Racking up kills increases The Huckleberry’s damage, while reloading the magazine from reserves to help you keep firing.

The Sixth Coyote is a simple Hunter Exotic, but it has a lot of utility. It gives you a second dodge charge; used in conjunction with mods like Soul of the Praxic Fire from the seasonal artifact and the benefits of Marksman’s Dodge and Gambler’s Dodge, you can reload your guns, gain fast melee charges, take advantage of overshields, and more. This is a good Exotic for a dodge-focused PvP build in particular, if you’re willing to experiment.

Stats:

For Titans, Xur’s offering this week is about helping out teammates. The Crest of Alpha Lupi causes you to generate an additional Orb of Light from your Supers, helping your teammates get their Supers more quickly. When you activate a Barricade, you generate a healing pulse for your teammates, too. The stats on this Exotic are also abnormally high for a Xur offering.

Stats:

It’s not as much a must-use Exotic as in the past, but the Skull of Dire Ahamkara is still a good choice for Warlocks who like the Nova Bomb Super, especially in PvE situations. The helmet makes you tougher to kill while activating your Nova Bomb, and the more kills you rack up with it, the more Super energy you get back, hastening your next Nova.

Stats: