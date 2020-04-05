Where Is Xur Today? Destiny 2 Exotic Weapon, Armor, And Location (April 3-7)

Destiny 2’s Trials of Osiris is back again this weekend, and thanks to a new hotfix from Bungie, the weekend multiplayer event should no longer fail to drop rewards for players braving its intense battles. Exotic vendor Xur also returns to the solar system this weekend with a gun that’s been dominating in the Crucible–which you should definitely grab. Here’s everything you need to know about what Xur’s got and where you can find him.

Head to Io to find Xur this week, in the Giant’s Scar area. For his weapon this week, Xur is offering Hard Light. Hunters can pick up the Orpheus Rig leg armor; for Titans, there’s the Stronghold gauntlets; and for Warlocks, Xur has Controverse Hold gauntlets.

Start at the Giant’s Scar transmat zone, then hop on your sparrow and head north through the archway. You’ll find Xur inside a shadowy cave set in the wall on the northern side of the area, past a group of Taken.

Since the start of the Season of the Worthy, the Exotic auto rifle Hard Light has been dominating in the Crucible and the Trials of Osiris. This weekend is your chance to acquire the extremely effective gun from Xur–it does a whole lot of damage with no drop-off at range, and its rounds can ricochet around corners, making it possible to use Hard Light to finish off opponents even after they leave your line of sight. If you don’t already have one, this is an opportunity to expand your arsenal that you shouldn’t miss.

If Xur’s wares aren’t compelling for your Crucible or PvP loadouts, you can always roll the dice on a Fated Engram, which gives you a single Exotic from the limited pool of ones you haven’t already earned, for the price of 97 Legendary shards. All Exotic Engrams are now Fated Engrams, but you’ll have to level up your Season Pass or wait for a random drop to get some if you don’t want to buy from Xur. Since the new season has just kicked off, this is a quick (but expensive) way to get the Season of the Worthy’s new Exotic armors without having to wait for a random drop. Be sure to purchase it on the character who’s missing the Exotic, and note that you can only get one per week, so choose wisely which of your characters makes the buy. If you’re a PC or Xbox One player taking advantage of cross-save, you can now potentially get Wavesplitter from the Fated Engram as well, thanks to the fact that it’s no longer exclusive to PS4.

The auto rifle that’s a must-have in the Crucible right now is Hard Light, and if you don’t have one, you need one. It’s got solid range and a good rate of fire, but better than that, it doesn’t have any damage drop-off at range, making it very effective in all situations. Its ricochet rounds are just as deadly bounced around corners. You can also change the gun’s element on the fly, making Hard Light useful in PvP as well as PvE.

Xur’s offering for Hunters this week is a PvE must-have. Orpheus Rig powers up your Shadowshot tethers, producing additional Super energy and ability energy for you when you use it. You also get more shots with the Moebius Quiver version of the Super.

If you’re a defensive, sword-using Titan, Stronghold is a handy Exotic for your collection. It maximizes the Guard stats on your equipped swords, and any shots that hit you immediately after you start guarding don’t harm you, they heal you.

Though it got nerfed a bit at the start of the season, Controverse Hold is still a powerful Exotic option for Warlocks in the Crucible. The Exotic gives you increased damage resistance when you charge up your Void grenades, and hitting enemies with them gives you back a random amount of grenade energy back when you land a hit. Paired with Handheld Supernova, Controverse Hold can still be very deadly in PvP.