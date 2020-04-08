Where to buy Clorox wipes right now

Keeping your home and surfaces clean is super important in remaining safe right now, and that may have you wondering where you can buy Clorox wipes. Many retailers across the country are sold out right now, making them hard to find.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recommends Clorox wipes as one of the best cleaners to use right now, and even Apple is saying it’s safe to clean phones with, so odds are you really want some for your home. We’ve taken the guess work out of trying to find them and rounded up all the stores you can still get some from right now.

Where to buy Clorox wipes

Amazon : Shop from home

: Shop from home Home Depot : Check your local store

: Check your local store Target : Some can be delivered

: Some can be delivered CVS : Your mileage may vary

: Your mileage may vary Walgreens: Press your luck

Many of the stores have limits on how many you can buy, and in all honesty you should only be buying what you need so that others can have some as well. Stores seem to be restocking inventory regularly, so be sure to check back often. You may need some other essentials, so be sure to take a look at where to buy toilet paper, which retailers have Lysol, and where you can still find hand sanitizer and face masks so that you have all the essentials.

Best online learning tools for kids: ABCmouse, Reading IQ, & more

Amazon is the way to go

It looks like Amazon is the best current bet, but that’s constantly changing. Amazon is focusing on essentials these days, so hopefully the retailer can keep these in stock, though you may have better luck at one of the other places. If you need them today, Amazon may not be the best bet.

The retailer has single and multi-packs available and they all range in price.