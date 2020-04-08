Where to buy Clorox wipes right now

Keeping your home and surfaces clean is super important in remaining safe right now, and that may have you wondering where you can buy Clorox wipes. Many retailers across the country are sold out right now, making them hard to find.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recommends Clorox wipes as one of the best cleaners to use right now, and even Apple is saying it’s safe to clean phones with, so odds are you really want some for your home. We’ve taken the guess work out of trying to find them and rounded up all the stores you can still get some from right now.
Where to buy Clorox wipes
- Amazon: Shop from home
- Home Depot: Check your local store
- Target: Some can be delivered
- CVS: Your mileage may vary
- Walgreens: Press your luck
Many of the stores have limits on how many you can buy, and in all honesty you should only be buying what you need so that others can have some as well. Stores seem to be restocking inventory regularly, so be sure to check back often. You may need some other essentials, so be sure to take a look at where to buy toilet paper, which retailers have Lysol, and where you can still find hand sanitizer and face masks so that you have all the essentials.
Best online learning tools for kids: ABCmouse, Reading IQ, & more
Amazon is the way to go
It looks like Amazon is the best current bet, but that’s constantly changing. Amazon is focusing on essentials these days, so hopefully the retailer can keep these in stock, though you may have better luck at one of the other places. If you need them today, Amazon may not be the best bet.
The retailer has single and multi-packs available and they all range in price.
Amazon
Things are constantly changing with medical inventory, but as of right now, Amazon has a few different Clorox wipes options in stock at very reasonable prices.
Home Depot sells more than just tools
Home Depot may not be the first place you think to look for Clorox wipes since they are most known for tools and home repair supplies, but you’d be surprised. There are a few different packs available, but most of them are in-store only so you’ll need to take a trip to your local store in order to buy some.
Home Depot
Online inventory may be a no-go, but if you live near a Home Depot, your local store might have some Clorox wipes still available for purchase.
Target has stock in-store and for delivery
Target offers the widest variety of options for getting the Clorox wipes that works best for you. Availability varies by location, but Target is working hard to get these essentials restocked regularly. You can do home delivery on some, and others are available in-store instead.
Be sure to check back often to see what else is available.
Target
With in-store availability, drive up pick up, and delivery available in various areas, you may have some great luck shopping Clorox wipes at Target.
You might have some luck with CVS
Moving away from hardware stores and now looking at pharmacies, CVS is a fantastic resource when it comes to health/wellness products like Clorox wipes. The nationwide pharmacy doesn’t currently have anything in stock for its online storefront, but once again, you’ll probably have better luck by visiting the nearest CVS in-person.
CVS has a couple of different options to choose from so be sure to check them all out and grab what you prefer.
CVS
If there’s a CVS near you, go there and see what the store’s inventory is like. Otherwise, keep an eye on online inventory to (hopefully) be replenished soon!
It’s also worth checking out Walgreens
Another pharmacy to keep on your radar is Walgreens. It’s the same deal here, with Walgreens’ online shopping for Clorox wipes maybe not being a viable option. However, if you live close to a Walgreens (which you most likely do), make a quick trip there and you’ll likely have much better luck.
You may not find what you need on the first trip, so be sure to keep checking back.
Walgreens
Your best bet is heading into the local Walgreens to find out what’s available, but you may get lucky and be able to buy some online as well.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Samsung launches its 2020 lineup of A-series phones in the U.S.
Samsung has launched six Galaxy A-series phones in the U.S., including two new mid-range models with 5G connectivity. The 2020 Galaxy A-series phones will go on sale in the country starting tomorrow.
Have you gotten the One UI 2.1 update on your Galaxy S10 or Note 10?
One UI 2.1 is making its way to Galaxy S10 and Note 10 handsets in the U.S., but have you actually gotten the new software yet?
A brief history of OnePlus: Looking back at all OnePlus phones since 2014
With the OnePlus 8 on the horizon, we look back at all the phones OnePlus launched over the last six years. From the OnePlus One to the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition, this is a comprehensive history of OnePlus.
Streaming Twitch? Take a look at the best headsets for Twitch in 2020
You want great sound and voice quality on a headset, whether you are creating content on Twitch or viewing. These are some of the best headsets out there for Twitch.