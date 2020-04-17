Where to buy masks online and get them delivered within days

N95 face masks are a hot-ticket item right now. It’s difficult, if not impossible, to obtain them due to shortages and most manufacturers prioritizing shipments to first responders and government agencies over the general public. But there is an alternative, called the KN95.

According to both 3M and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Chinese-made KN95 mask is a “suitable replacement” for the N95 mask. Much like the N95, the KN95 can filter 95% of non-oily particles larger than 0.3 microns, offering superior protection over the rectangular paper masks that seem to be popping up at many dollar stores nationwide.

Stores like Home Depot and Lowe’s are selling out of N95 masks as soon as they come in, with some stores reserving their stocks for local first responders and hospitals. Early on, our local hospital here bought the entire stock of N95 masks from the Home Depot because they were unable to get them through other channels.

In recent weeks, we’ve seen a few dollar stores nearby begin to sell the rectangular paper masks. But most are selling them for as much as a $1 per mask, and the protection you get from them is questionable.

While these masks will prevent you from spreading germs to others, they don’t do a good job of filtering out incoming germs. The same goes for cloth masks, which after the CDC’s recommendation a few weeks back have become a lot more popular — plus with the latter, you need to make sure you’re sanitizing them properly.

The bottom line is if you want real protection, you need a mask that not only protects others from your germs but vice versa.

As we mentioned previously, it’s challenging to get N95 masks online or in-store if you’re willing to venture out. If you’re attempting to purchase them in-store, try to find out when the retailer’s shipments come in. To better your chances of finding them, make plans to go right at the store’s opening. Just like toilet paper, acting quickly is essential.

Online, it’s a bit more complicated. It’s much less clear when online retailers get in stock, so you will need to make a list of retailers that stock masks, and check them frequently. Using Google search’s shopping function is helpful. While you can check for N95 masks, we recommend checking for KN95 masks instead.

In many cases, retailers are now limiting sales of N95 masks to first responders and healthcare workers only, whereas the less popular KN95 masks don’t always have the same restrictions.

We’ve found at least one retailer that seems — at least for now — to have a substantial stock of KN95 masks and is committed to not only supply first responders but the general public as well.

KN95 Mask Co promises to deliver your masks in three days and offers packages of 3, 5, 10, 50, and 100. As you buy more, you save more. The smallest option is three-pack and costs $20, which is $6.66 per mask. For the five-pack, you’ll pay $30, the 10-pack $60, and the 50-pack $299 ( about $6 per mask). The 100-pack is the best deal at $5 per mask, but you’ll also have to shell out $499 for it.

Most will not need that many masks, so the five-pack is probably your best bet without breaking the bank unless you’re splitting them with others (which we recommend as your per-mask cost is much less). And if you’re wondering, these prices aren’t significantly higher than pre-pandemic, and shipping is via three-day air. With the latter, and shipping costs adding another $20 or so to the order, we recommend you buy as many as you can afford to get the best deal.

If you can’t afford this right now, we still recommend making a homemade cloth mask. The CDC has instructions on how to create one. While they don’t offer a substantial amount of protection, you’re at least lessening your risk of getting sick.

The great thing about these masks is that they’re reusable, and sanitary as long as you follow the proper precautions.