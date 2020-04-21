Where to donate your stimulus check to help people affected by coronavirus

Millions of Americans have received stimulus checks from the IRS as part of the government’s relief program for the economic fallout caused by COVID-19, also known as coronavirus.

If you got your stimulus money but don’t feel like you need it, there’s never been a better time to donate your stimulus check to charity. If you didn’t get it, you can track the payment on the IRS website, though millions have gotten a frustrating “Payment Status Not Available” error.

There are several nonprofits that are directly tackling the coronavirus pandemic and helping the people most vulnerable to it.

COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for WHO — The World Health Organization is the international community’s main body for dealing with public health crises, and the organization relies not only on funding from states, but voluntary donations as well.

CDC Foundation Emergency Response Fund — The Centers for Disease Controls is the United States’ chief public health agency, the country’s best organization for coordinating coronavirus research.

Meals on Wheels — Even in the best of times, many elderly Americans live alone and lack the means or ability to feed themselves. Meals on Wheels’ mission is to bring food to these vulnerable citizens, which is even more important given the ongoing pandemic.

Get Us PPE — Hospitals are working around the clock to treat the surging numbers of coronavirus patients, and many healthcare workers are in danger due to shortages of personal protective equipment (PPE) like face shields. This organization strives to get PPE to the healthcare workers who need it.

Doctors Without Borders — Also known as Médecins Sans Frontières, this international organization deploys doctors to areas affected by war and disease, and as coronavirus spreads to countries without robust healthcare systems, their mission will be crucial.

Feeding America — Hunger remains disturbingly common in the U.S., and food banks are facing additional pressure during the coronavirus as millions of Americans lose their income. Feeding America works to get food to people who need it.

Restaurant Workers Community Foundation — The restaurant industry is reeling from the quarantine conditions across America, and this organization is trying to get relief to workers affected by the crisis.

Freelancers Relief Fund — Freelance workers face precarious employment conditions even when the economy is healthy, and now that the U.S. economy is stalled, many are without work. The Freelancers Relief Fund helps freelance workers cover expenses that government aid isn’t.

Movement for Black Lives COVID-19 Mutual Aid Fund — Black communities in the U.S. have been disproportionately affected by the coronavirus, and this aid fund aims to get financial relief to these communities in need.