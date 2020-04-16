Where to find Betty’s 3 tracks in Final Fantasy 7 Remake

There are numerous side quests in Chapter 14 of Final Fantasy 7 Remake as well as one of them will have you running around Wall Market to complete it. In this guide, we’ll reveal you where to find all 3 tunes for Betty’s side pursuit, “The Power of Music,” in Final Fantasy 7 Remake.

As you go into Wall Market, Cloud will observe Betty going through an alleyway near the resort. You’ll locate the young lady standing near a jukebox trying to take care of 3 sad homeowners of that market if you follow her. She’ll ask you to discover three opus to cheer them up. After talking to Betty, you’ll obtain “The Power of Music” side pursuit.

Regardless of the amount of songs tracks you’ve collected as much as this point, the 3 opus you need to play are new tracks hidden in Wall Market. You’ll run throughout several new songs if you speak with different homeowners, but there are 3 details tracks you require: “Goodnight, Until Tomorrow,” “Fight On!” and also “Stand Up.”

You can find the initial track in resort entrance hall near the entry to Wall Market.

There’s a guy with a mustache right beside the entryway throughout from the front desk. Talk to him, and he’ll offer you the song “Good Night, Until Tomorrow.”

The 2nd track you need to find, “Fight On!,” remains in the Coliseum’s major entrance hall.

Talk to the vendor near the entrance of the elevator. Amongst the numerous products he usually sells, he’ll additionally be marketing a duplicate of this song for 50 gil.

The last track to find is in a concealed alleyway near the Honeybee Inn.

Locate this little street to the right of the entryway to the club. There you’ll find a lady paying attention to this track. Talk to her, as well as she’ll give you a duplicate.

Return to Betty and the jukebox when you get all three songs. Load each of these songs into the music player to inspire the sad people hanging out near it. After supporting all three up, you’ll get a benefit: Sharpshooter’s Companion Vol. III. This item will offer Barrett some added skill factors to upgrade his weapons.

