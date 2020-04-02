Where To Get A Nintendo Switch

As retailers respond to increased demand for online goods due to the coronavirus, many items are starting to sell out on Amazon, Walmart, and other retail websites. While certainly not as crucial as hand sanitizer, tissues, toilet paper, and other household goods running low on Amazon, the Nintendo Switch is also seeing a major shortage right now, with stock for the main console practically sold out everywhere online. The $300 console is seeing increased demand as more people find themselves stuck indoors. Nintendo’s massively popular first-party game, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, also just released on March 20.

While the main system is sold out basically everywhere, you’ll have an easier time finding the Nintendo Switch Lite, which is smaller, handheld-only, and more affordable. Most stores are nearly out of stock for both systems (if they have stock at all), but some still have the Switch Lite selling for $200. If you’re primarily interested in using the Switch as a handheld device rather than playing it on the TV, the Switch Lite is an excellent option that’ll cost you less money, and it may be a great option for younger gamers who are stuck inside right now.

According to Nintendo, more Switch consoles will be restocked soon. “Nintendo Switch hardware is selling out at various retail locations in the US, but more systems are on the way. We apologize for any inconvenience,” Nintendo told GameSpot in an email statement.

Unfortunately, the increased demand and low availability mean some sellers have jacked up Switch prices on Amazon and sites like Ebay, going for well over $400. To help you out, we’ve rounded up everywhere the Switch is still in stock for its regular sell price–right now, that’s just the Switch Lite.

The Nintendo Switch got an upgraded model last year that notably extended the console’s battery life, lasting 4.5 to 9 hours (the older model lasted 2.5 to 6.5 hours). To ensure you’re getting the newer model, look for the red box and confirm the model number is HAC-001(-01). The Switch can be played handheld, docked through the TV, or propped up on any surface using detached Joy-Cons.

It’s rare to find the Nintendo Switch in stock right now, but we’ve seen it come back into stock a few times over the past week. Some places, like Gamestop and Best Buy, let you check availability at your local store, and if you can find it in stock, they may do curbside pickup so you don’t even have to go inside. If you’re looking to pair a new Switch console with Animal Crossing: New Horizons, however, you’re in luck.

GameStop has a “Starter Bundle” available to pre-order for $450. It’s expected to arrive April 30 and comes with the Switch console with Neon Joy-Con, a physical copy of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Switch Pro controller, and a $20 Eshop card. It’s priced exactly the same as if you bought every item individually at retail cost. It’s currently sold out as well, but we may see it restocked soon.

The Nintendo Switch Lite is the smaller, handheld-only version of the Switch that’s also much cheaper, selling for $200 instead of $300. It’s now available in four different colors (shown above): Gray, Turquoise, Yellow, and the brand-new shade, Coral. The Coral Switch Lite releases April 3, and you can pre-order it now. The Switch Lite can’t be docked and played on a TV.

Turquoise

Gray

Yellow