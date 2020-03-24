Where To Get A VR Headset For Half-Life: Alyx (March 2020)

Half-Life: Alyx is out now, and if you haven’t gotten a VR headset yet, then you may be waiting a little while. Some of the best deals have now sold out, and if you want a Valve Index, then you’re going to have to wait a couple months before your order ships–and that’s if you place your order right now. Of course, Half-Life: Alyx isn’t the only great VR game. There are now plenty of impressive VR titles, including Beat Saber, Superhot VR, Pistol Whip, and Boneworks–and more are on the way, such as Phantom: Covert Ops and Marvel’s Iron Man VR.

Unfortunately, finding a deal on a VR headset these days is rare. The only headset that gets regular discounts. the Samsung HMD Odyssey+, is sold out everywhere, and Oculus’s Quest and Rift S headsets are out of stock as well. You can find these headsets at a mark-up on Amazon, but we’d advise against purchasing any headset above its regular price. a markup. However, if you’re interested in PlayStation VR, the great five-game mega pack is still available at Walmart with free shipping. You can see some of the notable headset offers below. We know there’s interest in Half-Life: Alyx, so we’ve made a note of pointing out which ones will be ready to go for its March release date.

New orders ship after eight weeks; compatible with Half-Life: Alyx

Though the game is compatible with a variety of VR devices, Half-Life: Alyx is designed with Valve’s own headset, the Index, in mind. That makes it the best way to experience the game, assuming you have the money to spend on this top-of-the-line machine. If you already have the base stations (owners of a Vive headset should have them), you can save yourself some cash. If you absolutely have to play Alyx the way it’s meant to be played, this is the way to do it.

New release; compatible with Half-Life: Alyx

The HTC Vive Cosmos features inside-out tracking, but the Cosmos Elite relies on Lighthouse base stations, similar to HTC’s Vive Pro headset. HTC claims this provides “precise movements” that will deliver a better experience to gamers. In addition to the headset, controllers, and base stations, it also comes with a six-month membership to Viveport Infinity, a service that provides access to a library of VR apps and games. You can pre-order it now for $899.

If you want a VR headset but don’t care about Half-Life: Alyx, you should really consider getting a PSVR. Although it’s not currently discounted, the Mega Pack bundle is the best way to buy one right now, as it comes to with five great games, all of which offer something different. Pick it up at Walmart while supplies last.