Where to put your tent in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

After you arrive on your Animal Crossing: New Horizons island, you’ll need to place a tent, and where you place the tent will determine where your home is.

There isn’t a particularly strategic place to drop your tent. If you’re in love with fishing, consider placing your tent near the beach or a river. If you want to have a spacious garden or backyard, put it in an open area.

It’s ultimately up to you, depending on your tastes, but there are a few things to keep in mind because they’ll pay off later.

Keep some space around your tent if you want to place outdoor furniture like a clothesline or even a pool nearby later.

While you can put your tent near other buildings, consider keeping it away from the other buildings. If you space out your buildings, you’ll always have a safe space to run from dangerous bugs, like wasps and scorpions (though you can always cure the bug bites with medicine).

If you end up placing your tent somewhere you regret, you can move it after you upgrade the Resident Services center. Moving your lot will cost 30,000 Bells, which is expensive early on in New Horizons. Make sure to pick a spot that you’ll be OK with until you’re comfortable enough to float that type of cash.

