Where to shop for the best indoor plants that will ship right to your door

Spring is here and while the flowers are blooming and the weather is amazing, if you don’t get the chance to be outside as much this spring, there’s still a way to enjoy the greenery. Indoor plants have become super accessible online with flower delivery services delivering right to your door.

If you were looking to revive your home or working space with a living plant, we’ve found the best plant delivery stores online. A houseplant is a perfect addition to your home so bring all the life and color you can indoors with the best indoor plants below.

Whether you want to grow some confidence with an easy plant, send a plant as a gift to a friend, or just looking to expand your plant collection, now is the perfect time to become a plant lover.

The Sill knows how important plants are to elevate your space, reduce stress, and get your creative energy flowing. You can shop for individual live plants or choose from subscription boxes. Rest assured that each plant comes with a care card and you can customize depending on your style and preference.

Bloomscape has a great selection of high-quality tall and extra-large plants. If you’re looking to bring home a fiddle leaf fig or a tall hedge cactus to your home, this is the best place to shop for that new centerpiece in your home.

Although known for bouquets and flower arrangements, Bouqs also has a selection of succulents, orchids, and other ornamental greens for your home.

From You Flowers is another flower delivery site with a long list of indoor plants. If you were looking to gift a plant to someone, From You Flowers’ plant delivery includes a free card message and offers the fastest shipping.

Walmart’s Patio and Garden section has a great selection of outdoor and indoor plants, flowers, and trees. Now, that it’s spring you can shop the latest home trends, repot your plants, and add beautiful plants such as this Monstera plant or Swiss Cheese plants to bring life to your home or apartment.

