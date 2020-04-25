Where To Stream Stoner Movies For Free: Jay & Silent Bob Reboot, Half Baked, And More

It’s 4/20, meaning once again the annual stoner holiday has arrived. This year, circumstances are a bit different and most people are social distancing at home, giving everyone plenty of time to celebrate with some of the best stoner movies ever made.

How do you watch them, though? Thankfully, many of the best movies you’d want to binge on 4/20 are available through various streaming services for free right now. Some of them require subscriptions, while others will let you watch with commercials.

From classics like Reefer Madness and Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke through recent entries in the stoner pantheon like Jay & Silent Bob Reboot, there’s plenty to stream while you celebrate 4/20 at home. Take a look at the stoner movies you can stream below, and if you feel like watching with a friend, give Netflix party a shot–this only works with Netflix movies, though.

Of course, if stoner movies aren’t your thing, Netflix also has plenty of horror films for you to watch. We’ve gathered up the best of a variety of subgenres–cosmic, monster, alien, and slasher–for you to peruse.

