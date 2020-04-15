Which color OnePlus 8 & 8 Pro should you buy?

We always love it when phone manufacturers get creative with the color choices they offer for their devices, and this is one area in which OnePlus continues to impress year after year. The company’s creative nature is once again present with the OnePlus 8 series, with the 8 and 8 Pro being offered in some truly gorgeous colorways. Here are all of the colors that are available and the ones we recommend picking up. Rainbow phone: Interstellar Glow

Minty fresh: Glacial Green

Be bold: Ultramarine Blue

Stealthy: Onyx Black

Interstellar Glow is the most striking color available for the OnePlus 8 series, and similar to Aura Glow found on some of Samsung’s Galaxy phones, it looks different depending on how the light hits it. You’ll find shades of gold, blue, and pink, resulting in a truly mesmerizing device. Interstellar Glow is only available for the baseline OnePlus 8. $799 at OnePlus

Out of all the colors OnePlus created, Glacial Green is the only one available for both the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro. Unlike the shiny and glossy glass finish on Interstellar Glow, Glacial Green offers a matte texture that discretely hides fingerprints. The side effect of this is that it’s very slippery, but the color looks so darn good that we’re OK with that. $699 at OnePlus (OnePlus 8)

$899 at OnePlus (OnePlus 8 Pro)

If green isn’t your preferred color, you may be more smitten with Ultramarine Blue. Ultramarine Blue has the same matte glass of Glacial Green, except it swaps out the minty green hue in favor of a deep, boastful blue. It’s a fantastic look, but you can only get the color if you purchase the highest-end configuration of the OnePlus 8 Pro. $999 at OnePlus

Also exclusive to the OnePlus 8 Pro is Onyx Black. This is the most subdued color offered for the OnePlus 8 lineup, featuring a stealthy black paint job that doesn’t draw too much attention to itself. It may look boring compared to its more colorful siblings, but for people that don’t like bright and vibrant phones, this is for you. $999 at OnePlus OnePlus 8 in Interstellar Glow

Source: Andrew Martonik / Android Central

Who is it for? If you’re someone that likes being the center of attention and wants a phone that lives up to your personality, Interstellar Glow is the color to get. Rather than being one distinct color, Interstellar Glow changes its appearance on a whim depending on how surrounding light hits it. It looks great in pictures, but you need to see the phone in-person for yourself to truly understand just how darn good it is. As you’ll quickly find out as you read through the rest of this article, OnePlus is rationing out its various colors in an interesting manner. Interstellar Glow, for example, is only available for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage OnePlus 8 which retails for $799. OnePlus 8 & 8 Pro in Glacial Green

Source: Android Central

Who is it for? Simply put, Glacial Green is a gorgeous colorway for the OnePlus 8. It may be more static compared to the ever-changing Interstellar Glow, but that doesn’t make it any less striking. The minty green finish is very pleasing to look at and gives the phone a unique style without going completely overboard the way some people may feel about Interstellar Glow. Continuing with the positives, Glacial Green is the only color that you can get for both the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. For the regular OnePlus 8, you can get Glacial Green if you buy the $699 configuration with 8GB RAM/128GB storage. Comparatively, Glacial Green for the OnePlus 8 Pro is available with the $899 model that also offers 8GB RAM/128GB storage. OnePlus 8 Pro in Ultramarine Blue

Source: Daniel Bader / Android Central

Who is it for? We think a lot of people will be drawn to Glacial Green, but if it’s just not doing it for you, you may be more interested in Ultramarine Blue. It keeps the same matte glass finish, but instead of minty green, we have one of the deepest blues ever seen on a smartphone. It’s a lot of color to take in on one phone, but that’s not a bad thing by any means. What is a bummer, however, is Ultramarine Blue’s availability. If you want the color, you’ll need to buy the 12GB RAM/256GB storage OnePlus 8 Pro that’ll set you abck $999. OnePlus 8 Pro in Onyx Black

Source: OnePlus

Who is it for? Rounding out this list, let’s talk about Onyx Black. Compared to the other colors we just looked at, it can be easy to dismiss Onyx Black as a boring alternative that’s not worth the time of day. We won’t argue at all that it’s not as instantly eye-catching, but for some people, that’s what they prefer. Not everyone wants a super colorful or boastful smartphone, and for them, Onyx Black is perfect. It has the same glossy finish of Interstellar Glow, meaning it’s easier to grip but also attracts many more fingerprints. Just like Ultramarine Blue, you’ll need to buy the $999 OnePlus 8 Pro with 12GB RAM/256GB storage if you want Onyx Black.

