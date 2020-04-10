Which operator offers the best speed at your location?

Arcep has just put in place a first map of France for fiber and copper connections. From an address, find all the debits available for each ISP.

Are you moving soon and want to know if your next address is fiber? Wondering if an operator offers a better connection than the one you currently have at home? Are you just wondering what progress has been made in deploying the fiber network of Internet service providers?

Arcep, the regulatory authority for electronic communications and postal services, establishes a milestone in terms of digital spatial planning with a full report on the deployment of the mobile New Deal, fiber optics and universal service fixed telephony, as well as 5G. This report is accompanied by a new tool: a cartographic search engine for fixed technologies available in France.

Find the best ISP

Based on the data open data from the government, Arcep has set up a map of France grouping together all the operators available (Orange, Free, SFR and Bouygues Telecom), the available access technologies (fiber, cable, copper, fixed 4G, HD and THD radio and satellite), as well as the maximum data rates that can be obtained.





It is a clickable interactive map coupled to a search engine. It allows for a given address to consult all available technologies as well as the maximum speeds offered by each operator.

The purpose of this project is to facilitate access by French people to information concerning the deployment of Internet access technologies, but also to offer more transparency.

A card still in beta

The service is currently in beta, with the goal of offering a full version in the fall. Arcep calls on data and digital development experts to participate to deepen the identification of faults in its tool, refine the algorithms and define the enrichments to be provided.

Arcep also specifies that the information given “does not correspond to the reality on the ground, and some data are incomplete” The address base in rural areas remains to be completed and the data is 6 months behind the reality for the moment, with the aim of being reduced to 2 months.

In addition, Arcep wants to make its collection of information and its verification more reliable using user feedback. Discussions are also underway to obtain more precise data from the operators concerned.

Anyway, this allows you to have a first view of fixed Internet connections in France. To try the tool, go to https://maconnexioninternet.arcep.fr/.