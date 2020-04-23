WHO, a political history – The march of the world

Malaria, smallpox, to the sound of the archives of the INA and RFI, we retrace the great battles of the WHO.

Established in 1948, the mission of the World Health Organization is to lead the peoples of the world to the highest standard of health possible, according to the “human right to health” enshrined in its Constitution. A battle that has been taken up by the great American, Soviet and then Asian powers, as evidenced by our sound archives. But faced with the Covid-19 pandemic, our guest Chloé Maurel, doctor of history, recalls the urgency for WHO to regain its economic and political independence, which will not happen without the support of States.