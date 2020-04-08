Who Wants To Be A Millionaire live stream: Watch the special 20th anniversary edition online

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire has captivated American audiences since the show first premiered back in 1999 and to commemorate its 20th anniversary, ABC has decided to bring the show back for “a special run” of episodes featuring celebrity contestants. Keep reading and we’ll show you how to watch Who Wants To Be A Millionaire online from anywhere in the world. In addition to having celebrities as guests, the rebooted version of the show will now have Jimmy Kimmel as its host. Who Wants To Be A Millionaire has also changed up its game play a bit by giving contestants the ability to invite a guest, such as a relative, teacher or even a famous trivia expert, to help them answer the show’s more difficult questions.

The biggest change though, is that audience members will now have a chance to play along at home after each episode. The show now has a mobile app for iOS and Android called Millionaire Live that will let U.S. residents play Who Wants To Be A Millionaire for a chance to win the same dollar amount that each celebrity earned for charity while playing during that episode. In the app, at-home players will also have the same lifelines that are available on the show at their disposal. Whether you’re a long-time fan of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire or just want to tune in to see Will Forte, Nikki Glaser, Dr. Phil, Jane Fonda, Anderson Cooper, Eric Stonestreet and other celebrities play the game for charity, we have all the details on how you can watch the show online or on TV from wherever you are in the world. Who Wants To Be A Millionaire: Where and when? Who Wants To Be a Millionaire is returning to ABC and the first episode of the celebrity-filled season will premiere on Wednesday, April 8 at 10pm ET/PT. There will be eight episodes this season with a runtime of 50-60 minutes each and new episodes will air every Wednesday. Watch Who Wants To Be A Millionaire from outside your country You’ll find all the details on how to watch the latest season of Who Wants To Be a Millionaire in the U.S., Canada, UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you want to watch new episodes of the show when you’re away from home, then you’ll run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will likely be geo-blocked. That’s where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that’s back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there. VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service’s 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options? Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.

How to watch Who Wants To Be A Millionaire in the U.S. If you live in the US and have a television, you can watch the latest season of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire on ABC every Wednesday at 10pm ET/PT. You can also stream the show live on ABC’s website but to watch the latest episode, you will have to sign in using the credentials from your cable provider. It’s worth noting that you can watch older episodes without having to login. Since ABC is broadcast for free over-the-air, you can also use an over-the-air antenna to watch if you’re not interested in signing up for cable. Alternatively, there are also a number of streaming services, all at different price points, that will give you access to ABC so you can watch Who Wants To Be A Millionaire live online. To make things easier for you, we’ve listed a few of our favorites below: Hulu with Live TV- $44.99 per month – As well as giving you access to ABC, the service includes its own Hulu Originals and supports a wide variety of streaming devices.

Sling TV – $20 for first month – Both of Sling TV’s Blue and Orange $20-a-month base bundles include ABC. If you’re a new customer, you can get the first month free.

YouTube TV – $49.99 per month – YouTube TV gives you access to ABC as well as other TV channels and a free 14-day trial available.

AT&T TV Now – $65 per month – With this you also get ABC and a variety of other channels. AT&T offers a free 50-hour DVR to record shows for watching later. Hulu with Live TV is a great overall option In addition to giving you access to ABC so you can watch the latest season of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire, Hulu with Live TV lets you watch over 60 channels of live TV. The service also gives you access to a huge library of on-demand TV shows and movies including its own Hulu Originals such as Little Fires Everywhere. Hulu with Live TV even features a personal DVR so you can record shows for later as well as support for all of your favorite devices including your smartphone, tablet, Roku, Fire TV, Xbox, Chromecast and more.

