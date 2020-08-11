Who’s Youtube Beauty Vlogger Huda Kattan: Net Worth, Controversies, and Facts

Are you a fan of beauty vlogging? If yes, it is a surprising one if you haven’t heard about Youtube’s makeup mogul, Huda Kattan! Here’s everything we know about the multi-millionaire vlogger, and how she started her career of bringing beauty to Youtube.

There are a lot of things that we can discuss the life of beauty mogul like Huda Kattan. This Iraqi vlogger has been famous over the years. With its established name in the vlogging life up to achieving her dream of becoming a well-known entrepreneur of Huda Beauty, the list goes on and on.

According to Cosmopolitan, Huda is not specifically born and raised to become a beauty tycoon. However, it was not surprising that she decided to become one, as she worked for financing. Her parents are both Iraqi that emigrated to the United States to teach Biology and study Mechanical Engineering.

Huda has three siblings. Two sisters named Mona and Alya, and one brother named Khalid.

Vogue reported that she was once called ‘Heidi’ as a nickname.

“I wanted to go by Huda, but people thought it was so weird. But when we moved to Massachusetts, people were like, ‘That’s such a cool name! They would even tell me, ‘You’re from Iraq; wow, that’s so cool!'” she revealed in a 2015 interview with Vogue Arabia’s Caterina Minthe.

As her empire now continues to strive to become the best, Huda has accomplished a lot over the years. Huda Beauty– the company she established– now has over 47 million Instagram followers and has more than 4 million subscribers on Youtube.

So how much is she earning in all these? Quite a lot. According to Forbes, in 2019, Huda made a net worth of $610 million. She was even recognized as one of 2019’s America’s Self-Made Women.

Huda Beauty has sold more than 140 products from eyeshadow pallets to lip gloss, since its beginning in 2013.

Though Huda may seem to have a perfect life with her business, career, and family; she was still faced with terrible controversies from the past.

In 2018, Huda Beauty faced backlash after another influencer Em Ford or known with her @mypaleskinblog on Instagram criticized her for using her picture as a sample of breakout acne with a caption saying, “The only thing worse than a breakout is the little scars they leave behind.”

It was later on, posted by Ford, by saying, “Dear @HudaBeauty, I wanted to say thank you for using my #skinpositivity images to tell the world that my face full of scars is worse than active breakouts. And for reinforcing that narrative that anything less than ‘flawless’ is something we should feel ashamed of, or want to fix and ‘get rid of.'”

After two years from this controversy, Huda was faced with another controversy against a fellow influencer, Jeffree Star.

On Feb., Huda released its Pastel Palette collection. Interestingly, it had its keen similarities with Star’s make-up line called ColourPop’s, accusing Huda of somehow copying the design.

At that time, it was the eyes and ears of all beauty experts. Thankfully, it is over now.

