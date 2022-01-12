Why are influencers going barefoot everywhere? What is ‘grounding,’ and why are they going barefoot everywhere?

Why are influencers going barefoot everywhere? What is “grounding,” and why are they doing it?

Influencers are walking around barefoot as part of a new internet trend called ‘grounding,’ but what does science have to say about it?

Grounding, also known as ‘earthing’ or ‘green footing,’ appears to have taken over social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram, with several influencers claiming that it is good for the body.

Grounding (not to be confused with mental health treatment) is a therapeutic practice that involves walking around barefoot to electrically reconnect oneself to the earth.

As COVID-19 continues to spread, one TikTiker with the handle @AliceAllani told her 661,000 followers that she now walks around barefoot everywhere, including in the grocery store, which prompted some TikTokers to express concerns about hygiene.

Although grounding has only recently gained popularity on the internet, it has been around for a long time, with scientists interested in the technique since at least the early 2000s.

According to a study published in the Journal of Environmental and Public Health, the basic theory behind grounding is based on earthing science and physics, which claims that electrical charges from the earth can have positive effects on one’s body.

According to the study, “it is assumed that the influx of free electrons absorbed into the body through direct contact with the Earth likely neutralize reactive oxygen species (ROS) and thus reduce acute and chronic inflammation.”

The study also cites history to back up its claim, stating that “throughout history, humans mostly walked barefoot or with footwear made of animal skins…the ground’s abundant free electrons were able to enter the body, which is electrically conductive, through direct contact or perspiration-moistened animal skins used as footwear or sleeping mats.”

Grounding may also help with cardiovascular disease, muscle damage, chronic pain, and mood, according to more recent research.

Despite the promising results of these studies, scientists will need to conduct much more research before concluding that ‘grounding’ works.

However, there are a few different ways to engage in grounding for those who want to try it out for themselves.

Walking barefoot, laying down on the ground, submerging yourself in water, and extending one’s palms down to the earth are some examples of techniques.

Grounding mats, sheets or blankets, socks, bands, and patches are examples of grounding equipment that some people find helpful.

