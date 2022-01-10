Why are TikTok users melting ice in microwaves?

On TikTok, a microwave hack that has everyone rethinking their reheating methods has surfaced.

One user’s method for reheating leftover rice has piqued people’s interest on TikTok, which is known for a variety of trends.

A hack involving leftover rice, an ice cube, and a microwave has become one of TikTok’s most popular viral trends.

In comparison to the traditional method of putting water on top of dried-out rice, this method of reheating leftover rice is unorthodox.

To begin, place an ice cube on top of the leftover rice.

Then, before putting it in the microwave, place a piece of parchment paper on top of everything.

The ice cube aids in the creation of steam and reheating of the rice.

Remove the paper and discard the still-intact ice cube once the rice is hot.

The viral ice cube video was first shared by influencer Emily Mariko in September of 2021.

The video has over 80 million views and was captioned by Mariko as “Best lunch of the week!”

Mariko’s TikTok bio states that she is an 8 million-follower food, fashion, and lifestyle vlogger.

Mariko’s hack was quickly replicated by TikTok users, who used the hashtag (hashtag)SalmonRiceBowl, which has over 23 million views.

The fact that the ice cube did not melt perplexed users.

Many people have since experimented with the hack on various foods.

It doesn’t appear to work on all foods, however.

Lizzo, a singer and rapper, tried out the trend by heating up a chocolate cupcake.

Other food trends that have gained traction thanks to TikTok are:

Do you have a story you’d like to share with the team at The United States Sun?

Call 212 416 4552 or send an email to [email protected]

Please like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS and follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS.