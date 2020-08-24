Why Can Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates Not Pass a Day Without Diet Coke?

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates’ addiction to Diet Coke has been a common knowledge already. Since the release of the three-part Netflix documentary entitled Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates in 2019, people questioned whether Gates’ has such craving on the soda drink or was it just for promotion.

No, it is not just for publicity because his increased fondness to Diet Coke is for real.

In his recent interview in the popular “Armchair Expert” podcast, Microsoft’s former CEO confirmed he drinks a lot of Diet Coke. “Listen, the smartest guy in the world is drinking, I don’t know, 35 a day?” Gates told the podcast host Dax Shepard who shared the same fondness with the soda drink. Shepard, in return, told Gates was “the sole reason” he continues to drink Diet Coke. “I use it as my defense all the time,” Shepard added.

But why would the once richest man consume much of the soda?

Gates replied that he was just got used to the caffeine intake, and he sleeps well with it. He added that he might have a little bit of withdrawal if he would stop drinking it.

The host then asked if Gates is open if ever the Coca Cola Company would show up and offer them to be brand ambassadors, the tech CEO turned philanthropist replied: “I bet they’d pay us a lot.”

In 2014, Gates wrote that he drinks three to four Diet Coke cans a day, which would add up to about 35 pounds of aluminum every year.

Read also: Bill Gates on Coronavirus: What COVID-19 Treatment and Vaccine Does He Prefer?

During the hour-and-a-half conversation, Gates and Shepard talked about various topics from his favorite shows, personal relationship, and life lessons. With an IQ of 160, Gates indeed is over and beyond Americans’ average IQ of 100.

As a self-proclaimed nerd, Gates felt that being famous is “certainly crazy” as he was not very sociable. He also admitted that he has “brain deficits” as he was not great at socializing, and he does not know how to cook or speak other languages. He also shared that it takes a while for him to adapt when he is learning something new.

Also, he noted that he keep a mindset like a student who should be willing to be confused, then “leave that mindset” as they grow as adults. However, they should be able to get over their confusion and be ready to dive into changes. Meanwhile, Gates said he is super lucky with his wife, Melinda Gates, who he has “the most profound partnership” with.

While he mentioned his partnerships with Paul Allen and Steve Ballmer to found Microsoft and to turn it into an amazing company, Gates’ relationship with Melinda goes across their foundation, children, and marriage. “I’ve got this amazing person,” Gates said of his wife, adding that she gives him a “look” when he is repeating himself while in a large meeting.

Gates confessed he “was not a sweetheart” when he ran Microsoft. However, he thinks he is now more subtle in motivating people, not that he is older. He also mentioned that he admired how Michael Jordan handled himself in his series “Last Dance,” which he noted was “brilliantly done.” Aside from Jordan’s series, Gates said he is also watching “Parenthood,” the TV series Shepard starred in.



Read also: Bill Gates Warns the Next Crisis Could Be Five Times as Deadly as COVID-19 Pandemic

This is owned by Tech Times.

Written by CJ Robles