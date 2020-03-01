Why do mosquitoes prime with our ankles?

The ability to perceive temperature is a fundamental sense for insects. Such thermoreception is involved in environmental preferences, in avoiding harmful conditions and, in the case of hematophagous, in recognizing and locating potential victims.

Thermal sensitivity resides in molecular receptors located in the membrane of specialized cells distributed throughout the body, especially in the antennas and in the brain.

Hematophagous insects detect and approximate objects whose temperature corresponds approximately to that of a warm-blooded vertebrate. The search depends on the detection of emitted signals such as carbon dioxide (CO₂), odors and body heat. The receptors for detecting CO₂ and the odors of the victims have been found in mosquitoes, but until now the mechanism of hot-blooded thermal localization had not been accurately located.

In recent years, research on mosquito behavior has determined what helps insects detect volatile chemical signals at a distance. The factors that keep them on their proximity flight while preparing to perch on their victim have been very difficult to identify. A recently published research article exposes the genetic and molecular fundamentals that guide mosquitoes during their flight to their dinner.

«The females of the mosquitoes show an insatiable greed for blood»

In freedom, the females of the mosquitoes show an insatiable greed for blood, but their laboratory-reared congeners are sometimes unappetizing. To study their behavior and stimulate their appetite, the group of researchers who signed the article kept them under artificial lighting and, to mimic the stimuli they would have found outdoors, they used several sensory signals: the heat of a heated metal disk, puffs of carbon dioxide, and the attractive human aroma that emanates from unwashed socks.

Laboratory-raised mosquitoes responded to these stimuli. Those who did not were members of populations that had been genetically modified to stop expressing a molecular thermostat, the IR21a, located in the antennae. By blocking the thermostat, mosquitoes are impaired their ability to detect heat and are more reluctant to seek human blood.

There is no greater claim for female mosquitoes than a body overflowing with warm blood. But, in order for them to finally find it, it is necessary that certain sensory stimulatory signals fit together. First, they act the emanations of CO₂ coming from the breath, which stimulate them to locate targets located up to a distance of about fifty meters.

«Discrimination takes place according to body odor, related to the colonies of microorganisms»

Then, if the emanations come from a group, the mosquitoes choose the victims that seem most appetizing. The discrimination takes place according to body odor, related to the colonies of microorganisms that convert sweat into volatile organic acids such as lactic acid. Once they are within a span of their prey, their short-range thermal sensors and body odor begin to work, paving the way to the piece of skin that they crave.

Although in principle it may seem surprising, to discover the strategy of thermal detection of mosquitoes the researchers chose fruit flies of the genus Drosophila. As hematophagous mosquitoes descend from ancestors that do not feed on blood, the researchers wanted to elucidate whether the appearance of heat search and heat-induced blood feeding in mosquitoes involved the generation of new thermoreceptors or the reuse of other pre-existing ones.

Therefore, although fruit flies are far from mosquitoes due to drastic nutritional appetites and about 200 million years of evolution, both share a lot of molecular machinery.

The researchers focused on IR21a, a receptor that helps fruit flies detect and migrate to colder temperatures to prevent overheating.

When, using CRISPR technology, the fearsome Anopheles gambiae mosquitoes were genetically modified to nullify IR21a, they ceased to be attracted to laboratory microterms heated to 37 ⁰C, an irresistible target for normal mosquitoes.

The team’s experiments show that IR21a works in both fruit flies and mosquitoes with a fundamental difference. It helps the former to avoid the heat, while making the latter navigate towards it.

That suggests that mosquitoes reused an evolutionarily old gene in a new cell circuit that was given a new function: instead of using it for thermoregulation, as fruit flies do, they use them as radars to detect warm-blooded organisms.

Mosquitoes without IR21a showed less interest in the warm blood that was supplied to them in a hot dish attached to the top of their mesh cage, although that was their main source of food. However, canceling the IR21a is not enough to completely baffle a hungry mosquito.

To stimulate mosquitoes without IR21a, the researchers injected air enriched with carbon dioxide into the cage and placed unwashed socks and socks around the saucers. The pieces from some team members proved to be more powerful attractions than those of others.

«The smell of lactic acid emanating from the feet, different in each individual, really attracts them»

It follows that the smell of lactic acid emanating from the feet, different in each individual, really attracts them and explains that when one goes on fire the mosquitoes lose height and fly directly towards the ankles.

But why this hobby to look for the ankles? Because they act as chimneys through which the volatile emanations of the feet rise, in whose plantar area 250,000 sweat glands are concentrated, an amount that exceeds that of any other accessible part of our body.

Other areas with great sweat concentration are the palms of the hands (the chimneys would be the forearms) and the frontal region of the face (in this case due to the emanation of the ears), another two of the landing fields preferred by mosquitoes.

In any case, the experiment indicates that mosquitoes are especially skilled at finding us. With so many different sensory signals that stimulate them, trying to cancel a single path will never be enough to prevent that ability forged over millions of years of evolution.

Even so, by identifying more decoys that lead mosquitoes to humans, researchers are on the way to developing more potent repellents, including some that could alter the navigation skills of insects that are vectors of diseases that cause diseases each year. 700,000 dead worldwide.

Article published in «The Conversation» by Manuel Peinado Lorca, University Professor. Department of Life Sciences and Researcher at the Franklin Institute of American Studies, University of Alcalá.

