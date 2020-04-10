Why do you like OnePlus phones?

Chat it up with the AC forums.
Source: Android Central
Next week is going to be an exciting time for the Android space. On April 14, OnePlus will finally be unveiling its highly-anticipated OnePlus 8 series for the world to see.
OnePlus phones are always fun to look forward to, as they tend to deliver top-of-the-line specs and great software at an incredible price.
Some of our AC forum members recently got to talking about why they’re so fond of OnePlus, saying:
#mn_oembed_c:before {
display: none;
}
#mn_oembed_c {
display: table;
width: 100%;
max-width: 700px;
box-sizing: border-box;
cursor: pointer;
position: relative;
background: #dee9eb;
padding: 35px;
left: 35px;
margin: 0 auto 0 auto;
border-radius: 4px;
border: 1px solid #dbe1e4;
font-family: ‘Fira Sans’, sans-serif;
line-height: 1.5;
-webkit-font-smoothing: antialiased;
text-decoration: none;
}
#mn_oembed_i {
padding: 0 13px 0 23px;
font-size: 18px;
display: table;
width: 100%;
box-sizing: border-box;
}
#mn_oembed_a {
position: absolute;
width 65px;
height: 65px;
left: -33px;
top: 20px;
border-radius: 50%;
border: 2px solid #dbe1e4;
}
#mn_oembed_un {
color: #ff5200;
text-decoration: none;
}
#mn_oembed_t {
color: #858b8e;
font-size: 12px;
}
#mn_oembed_q {
float: left;
font-family: ‘PT Mono’, monospace;
font-size: 100px;
margin: -5px 0 0 -10px;
color: #858b8e;
}
#mn_oembed_p {
margin: 20px 0 0 50px;
padding: 0;
color: #07080a;
font-weight: 300;
}
#mn_oembed_b {
margin: 20px 0 0 0;
font-size: 16px;
float: right;
cursor: pointer;
background-color: #fff;
color: #ff5200;
border-radius: 4px;
padding: 0 20px;
line-height: 38px;
text-transform: uppercase;
box-sizing: border-box;
display: inline-block;
text-decoration: none;
transition: all ease-in .2s;
}
#mn_oembed_b:hover {
color: #fff;
background: #6ab2be;
}
@media (max-width: 767px) {
#mn_oembed_c {
margin: 0 auto;
}
#mn_oembed_a {
margin: 0 20px 0 0;
float: left;
position: relative;
height: 65px;
left: 0;
top: 0;
border-radius: 50%;
border: 2px solid #dbe1e4;
}
#mn_oembed_i {
padding: 0;
}
#mn_oembed_u {
height: 69px;
}
#mn_oembed_un {
padding: 12px 0 0 0;
}
#mn_oembed_q {
display: none;
}
#mn_oembed_p {
margin: 20px 0 0 0;
}
}
04-05-2020 09:36 AM
#mn_oembed_c:before {
display: none;
}
#mn_oembed_c {
display: table;
width: 100%;
max-width: 700px;
box-sizing: border-box;
cursor: pointer;
position: relative;
background: #dee9eb;
padding: 35px;
left: 35px;
margin: 0 auto 0 auto;
border-radius: 4px;
border: 1px solid #dbe1e4;
font-family: ‘Fira Sans’, sans-serif;
line-height: 1.5;
-webkit-font-smoothing: antialiased;
text-decoration: none;
}
#mn_oembed_i {
padding: 0 13px 0 23px;
font-size: 18px;
display: table;
width: 100%;
box-sizing: border-box;
}
#mn_oembed_a {
position: absolute;
width 65px;
height: 65px;
left: -33px;
top: 20px;
border-radius: 50%;
border: 2px solid #dbe1e4;
}
#mn_oembed_un {
color: #ff5200;
text-decoration: none;
}
#mn_oembed_t {
color: #858b8e;
font-size: 12px;
}
#mn_oembed_q {
float: left;
font-family: ‘PT Mono’, monospace;
font-size: 100px;
margin: -5px 0 0 -10px;
color: #858b8e;
}
#mn_oembed_p {
margin: 20px 0 0 50px;
padding: 0;
color: #07080a;
font-weight: 300;
}
#mn_oembed_b {
margin: 20px 0 0 0;
font-size: 16px;
float: right;
cursor: pointer;
background-color: #fff;
color: #ff5200;
border-radius: 4px;
padding: 0 20px;
line-height: 38px;
text-transform: uppercase;
box-sizing: border-box;
display: inline-block;
text-decoration: none;
transition: all ease-in .2s;
}
#mn_oembed_b:hover {
color: #fff;
background: #6ab2be;
}
@media (max-width: 767px) {
#mn_oembed_c {
margin: 0 auto;
}
#mn_oembed_a {
margin: 0 20px 0 0;
float: left;
position: relative;
height: 65px;
left: 0;
top: 0;
border-radius: 50%;
border: 2px solid #dbe1e4;
}
#mn_oembed_i {
padding: 0;
}
#mn_oembed_u {
height: 69px;
}
#mn_oembed_un {
padding: 12px 0 0 0;
}
#mn_oembed_q {
display: none;
}
#mn_oembed_p {
margin: 20px 0 0 0;
}
}
04-05-2020 10:05 AM
#mn_oembed_c:before {
display: none;
}
#mn_oembed_c {
display: table;
width: 100%;
max-width: 700px;
box-sizing: border-box;
cursor: pointer;
position: relative;
background: #dee9eb;
padding: 35px;
left: 35px;
margin: 0 auto 0 auto;
border-radius: 4px;
border: 1px solid #dbe1e4;
font-family: ‘Fira Sans’, sans-serif;
line-height: 1.5;
-webkit-font-smoothing: antialiased;
text-decoration: none;
}
#mn_oembed_i {
padding: 0 13px 0 23px;
font-size: 18px;
display: table;
width: 100%;
box-sizing: border-box;
}
#mn_oembed_a {
position: absolute;
width 65px;
height: 65px;
left: -33px;
top: 20px;
border-radius: 50%;
border: 2px solid #dbe1e4;
}
#mn_oembed_un {
color: #ff5200;
text-decoration: none;
}
#mn_oembed_t {
color: #858b8e;
font-size: 12px;
}
#mn_oembed_q {
float: left;
font-family: ‘PT Mono’, monospace;
font-size: 100px;
margin: -5px 0 0 -10px;
color: #858b8e;
}
#mn_oembed_p {
margin: 20px 0 0 50px;
padding: 0;
color: #07080a;
font-weight: 300;
}
#mn_oembed_b {
margin: 20px 0 0 0;
font-size: 16px;
float: right;
cursor: pointer;
background-color: #fff;
color: #ff5200;
border-radius: 4px;
padding: 0 20px;
line-height: 38px;
text-transform: uppercase;
box-sizing: border-box;
display: inline-block;
text-decoration: none;
transition: all ease-in .2s;
}
#mn_oembed_b:hover {
color: #fff;
background: #6ab2be;
}
@media (max-width: 767px) {
#mn_oembed_c {
margin: 0 auto;
}
#mn_oembed_a {
margin: 0 20px 0 0;
float: left;
position: relative;
height: 65px;
left: 0;
top: 0;
border-radius: 50%;
border: 2px solid #dbe1e4;
}
#mn_oembed_i {
padding: 0;
}
#mn_oembed_u {
height: 69px;
}
#mn_oembed_un {
padding: 12px 0 0 0;
}
#mn_oembed_q {
display: none;
}
#mn_oembed_p {
margin: 20px 0 0 0;
}
}
04-05-2020 01:04 AM
What say you? Why do you like OnePlus phones?
Join the conversation in the forums!
Here’s everything you need to know about Android TV
We all know that Android powers phones and tablets, but did you know it’s also an operating system for TVs? Here’s everything you need to know about Android TV!
Why I gave up on general-purpose smartwatches and got a Garmin for running
After spending years using general-purpose smartwatches, it’s clear that none of them is up to the task of being a capable running companion. If you care about fitness, you need a fitness-focused smartwatch, in my case a Garmin for running.
Cyberpunk 2077 will be getting as much DLC as The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
According to a recent financial investor call, Cyberpunk 2077 will be getting as much DLC as The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt had 16 pieces of free DLC, as well as two paid expansions.
These are the best OnePlus phones you can buy in 2020
Thinking about joining Team OnePlus but aren’t sure which of the company’s gadgets is right for you? Let us help you find the perfect OnePlus phone!