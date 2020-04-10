Chat it up with the AC forums.

Next week is going to be an exciting time for the Android space. On April 14, OnePlus will finally be unveiling its highly-anticipated OnePlus 8 series for the world to see.

OnePlus phones are always fun to look forward to, as they tend to deliver top-of-the-line specs and great software at an incredible price.

Some of our AC forum members recently got to talking about why they’re so fond of OnePlus, saying:

the_boon 04-05-2020 09:36 AM I find Oxygen OS to be the best Android skin I’ve ever used.

But the hardware it runs on leaves to be desired. Reply

Morty2264 04-05-2020 10:05 AM OnePlus is a fantastic manufacturer. I love their phones. I was hooked since the OnePlus 3T and then the 5.

The only reason why I have yet to buy one of their products – well, two reasons, actually – is because of the camera specs and the lack of an IP 68 rating. But the OnePlus 8 Pro has an IP 68 rating so I am very excited! It’s just the size and camera specs that I’ll have to look at to… Reply

BrianLightManBruce 04-05-2020 01:04 AM 6T International, unlocked bootloader from factory and dual Sim…A/B boot slots. Like it a lot. Not rooted at the moment. Chose stability for now over customizations/hit miss, soft N hard bricking etc…

It sure is fun though, learning by tearing her up & down.

It’s been a delight to have this device.

Thank you for asking. Reply

What say you? Why do you like OnePlus phones?

Join the conversation in the forums!