Why do you like OnePlus phones?

By Denis Bedoya  On  In Technology Leave a comment 

Chat it up with the AC forums.

Source: Android Central

Next week is going to be an exciting time for the Android space. On April 14, OnePlus will finally be unveiling its highly-anticipated OnePlus 8 series for the world to see.

OnePlus phones are always fun to look forward to, as they tend to deliver top-of-the-line specs and great software at an incredible price.

Some of our AC forum members recently got to talking about why they’re so fond of OnePlus, saying:

#mn_oembed_c:before {
display: none;
}
#mn_oembed_c {
display: table;
width: 100%;
max-width: 700px;
box-sizing: border-box;
cursor: pointer;
position: relative;
background: #dee9eb;
padding: 35px;
left: 35px;
margin: 0 auto 0 auto;
border-radius: 4px;
border: 1px solid #dbe1e4;
font-family: ‘Fira Sans’, sans-serif;
line-height: 1.5;
-webkit-font-smoothing: antialiased;
text-decoration: none;
}
#mn_oembed_i {
padding: 0 13px 0 23px;
font-size: 18px;
display: table;
width: 100%;
box-sizing: border-box;
}
#mn_oembed_a {
position: absolute;
width 65px;
height: 65px;
left: -33px;
top: 20px;
border-radius: 50%;
border: 2px solid #dbe1e4;
}
#mn_oembed_un {
color: #ff5200;
text-decoration: none;
}
#mn_oembed_t {
color: #858b8e;
font-size: 12px;
}
#mn_oembed_q {
float: left;
font-family: ‘PT Mono’, monospace;
font-size: 100px;
margin: -5px 0 0 -10px;
color: #858b8e;
}
#mn_oembed_p {
margin: 20px 0 0 50px;
padding: 0;
color: #07080a;
font-weight: 300;
}
#mn_oembed_b {
margin: 20px 0 0 0;
font-size: 16px;
float: right;
cursor: pointer;
background-color: #fff;
color: #ff5200;
border-radius: 4px;
padding: 0 20px;
line-height: 38px;
text-transform: uppercase;
box-sizing: border-box;
display: inline-block;
text-decoration: none;
transition: all ease-in .2s;
}
#mn_oembed_b:hover {
color: #fff;
background: #6ab2be;
}
@media (max-width: 767px) {
#mn_oembed_c {
margin: 0 auto;
}
#mn_oembed_a {
margin: 0 20px 0 0;
float: left;
position: relative;
height: 65px;
left: 0;
top: 0;
border-radius: 50%;
border: 2px solid #dbe1e4;
}
#mn_oembed_i {
padding: 0;
}
#mn_oembed_u {
height: 69px;
}
#mn_oembed_un {
padding: 12px 0 0 0;
}
#mn_oembed_q {
display: none;
}
#mn_oembed_p {
margin: 20px 0 0 0;
}
}

the_boon

04-05-2020 09:36 AM

I find Oxygen OS to be the best Android skin I’ve ever used.
But the hardware it runs on leaves to be desired.

Reply

#mn_oembed_c:before {
display: none;
}
#mn_oembed_c {
display: table;
width: 100%;
max-width: 700px;
box-sizing: border-box;
cursor: pointer;
position: relative;
background: #dee9eb;
padding: 35px;
left: 35px;
margin: 0 auto 0 auto;
border-radius: 4px;
border: 1px solid #dbe1e4;
font-family: ‘Fira Sans’, sans-serif;
line-height: 1.5;
-webkit-font-smoothing: antialiased;
text-decoration: none;
}
#mn_oembed_i {
padding: 0 13px 0 23px;
font-size: 18px;
display: table;
width: 100%;
box-sizing: border-box;
}
#mn_oembed_a {
position: absolute;
width 65px;
height: 65px;
left: -33px;
top: 20px;
border-radius: 50%;
border: 2px solid #dbe1e4;
}
#mn_oembed_un {
color: #ff5200;
text-decoration: none;
}
#mn_oembed_t {
color: #858b8e;
font-size: 12px;
}
#mn_oembed_q {
float: left;
font-family: ‘PT Mono’, monospace;
font-size: 100px;
margin: -5px 0 0 -10px;
color: #858b8e;
}
#mn_oembed_p {
margin: 20px 0 0 50px;
padding: 0;
color: #07080a;
font-weight: 300;
}
#mn_oembed_b {
margin: 20px 0 0 0;
font-size: 16px;
float: right;
cursor: pointer;
background-color: #fff;
color: #ff5200;
border-radius: 4px;
padding: 0 20px;
line-height: 38px;
text-transform: uppercase;
box-sizing: border-box;
display: inline-block;
text-decoration: none;
transition: all ease-in .2s;
}
#mn_oembed_b:hover {
color: #fff;
background: #6ab2be;
}
@media (max-width: 767px) {
#mn_oembed_c {
margin: 0 auto;
}
#mn_oembed_a {
margin: 0 20px 0 0;
float: left;
position: relative;
height: 65px;
left: 0;
top: 0;
border-radius: 50%;
border: 2px solid #dbe1e4;
}
#mn_oembed_i {
padding: 0;
}
#mn_oembed_u {
height: 69px;
}
#mn_oembed_un {
padding: 12px 0 0 0;
}
#mn_oembed_q {
display: none;
}
#mn_oembed_p {
margin: 20px 0 0 0;
}
}

Morty2264

04-05-2020 10:05 AM

OnePlus is a fantastic manufacturer. I love their phones. I was hooked since the OnePlus 3T and then the 5.
The only reason why I have yet to buy one of their products – well, two reasons, actually – is because of the camera specs and the lack of an IP 68 rating. But the OnePlus 8 Pro has an IP 68 rating so I am very excited! It’s just the size and camera specs that I’ll have to look at to…

Reply

#mn_oembed_c:before {
display: none;
}
#mn_oembed_c {
display: table;
width: 100%;
max-width: 700px;
box-sizing: border-box;
cursor: pointer;
position: relative;
background: #dee9eb;
padding: 35px;
left: 35px;
margin: 0 auto 0 auto;
border-radius: 4px;
border: 1px solid #dbe1e4;
font-family: ‘Fira Sans’, sans-serif;
line-height: 1.5;
-webkit-font-smoothing: antialiased;
text-decoration: none;
}
#mn_oembed_i {
padding: 0 13px 0 23px;
font-size: 18px;
display: table;
width: 100%;
box-sizing: border-box;
}
#mn_oembed_a {
position: absolute;
width 65px;
height: 65px;
left: -33px;
top: 20px;
border-radius: 50%;
border: 2px solid #dbe1e4;
}
#mn_oembed_un {
color: #ff5200;
text-decoration: none;
}
#mn_oembed_t {
color: #858b8e;
font-size: 12px;
}
#mn_oembed_q {
float: left;
font-family: ‘PT Mono’, monospace;
font-size: 100px;
margin: -5px 0 0 -10px;
color: #858b8e;
}
#mn_oembed_p {
margin: 20px 0 0 50px;
padding: 0;
color: #07080a;
font-weight: 300;
}
#mn_oembed_b {
margin: 20px 0 0 0;
font-size: 16px;
float: right;
cursor: pointer;
background-color: #fff;
color: #ff5200;
border-radius: 4px;
padding: 0 20px;
line-height: 38px;
text-transform: uppercase;
box-sizing: border-box;
display: inline-block;
text-decoration: none;
transition: all ease-in .2s;
}
#mn_oembed_b:hover {
color: #fff;
background: #6ab2be;
}
@media (max-width: 767px) {
#mn_oembed_c {
margin: 0 auto;
}
#mn_oembed_a {
margin: 0 20px 0 0;
float: left;
position: relative;
height: 65px;
left: 0;
top: 0;
border-radius: 50%;
border: 2px solid #dbe1e4;
}
#mn_oembed_i {
padding: 0;
}
#mn_oembed_u {
height: 69px;
}
#mn_oembed_un {
padding: 12px 0 0 0;
}
#mn_oembed_q {
display: none;
}
#mn_oembed_p {
margin: 20px 0 0 0;
}
}

BrianLightManBruce

04-05-2020 01:04 AM

6T International, unlocked bootloader from factory and dual Sim…A/B boot slots. Like it a lot. Not rooted at the moment. Chose stability for now over customizations/hit miss, soft N hard bricking etc…
It sure is fun though, learning by tearing her up & down.
It’s been a delight to have this device.
Thank you for asking.

Reply

What say you? Why do you like OnePlus phones?

Join the conversation in the forums!

The show is starting

Here’s everything you need to know about Android TV

We all know that Android powers phones and tablets, but did you know it’s also an operating system for TVs? Here’s everything you need to know about Android TV!

Get the right tool

Why I gave up on general-purpose smartwatches and got a Garmin for running

After spending years using general-purpose smartwatches, it’s clear that none of them is up to the task of being a capable running companion. If you care about fitness, you need a fitness-focused smartwatch, in my case a Garmin for running.

Post-launch support

Cyberpunk 2077 will be getting as much DLC as The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

According to a recent financial investor call, Cyberpunk 2077 will be getting as much DLC as The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt had 16 pieces of free DLC, as well as two paid expansions.

Which one to never settle for

These are the best OnePlus phones you can buy in 2020

Thinking about joining Team OnePlus but aren’t sure which of the company’s gadgets is right for you? Let us help you find the perfect OnePlus phone!

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *