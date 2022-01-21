Why is Alexa not working? Users in the United Kingdom are reporting issues with their speakers not responding to commands.

Why is Alexa not working? Users in the United Kingdom are reporting problems with their speakers not responding.

Thousands of people have reported problems with Amazon Alexa, which appear to have started around 6.30 a.m. in the United Kingdom.

Users have reported their Amazon Alexa devices being unresponsive or displaying error messages.

Thousands of people have used the outage tracker Down Detector to report the problems, which appear to have begun shortly after 6.30 a.m. in the UK.

Customers across Europe are reportedly affected by the outage – here’s what we know so far.

Because Amazon has yet to respond to the outage, the cause of Alexa’s downtime is unknown.

Users are reporting a variety of issues, including devices that are “offline,” a red light ring instead of the usual blue, receiving responses like “I’m having difficulty understanding right now” and “something has gone wrong,” taking a long time to respond to requests, and being completely unresponsive.

Some users have reported that their Alexa was unable to turn off their alarms because their request was not processed.

Because of the Alexa UK outage, I'm trying to remember how to use light switches again!

For households that use Alexa to control their lighting, front door locks, and other devices, the outage is a major issue.

“All my Alexa and Echo devices are offline, showing red and telling me “hmmm, I’m having difficulty understanding right now” – seems others are having the same issue,” one customer, Phil Sandford, wrote on Twitter.

“What’s the matter?” says the narrator.

“All six of my devices in Lanarkshire have been down for at least an hour,” Colin Purves wrote on Down Detector.

This morning, there was no music in the kitchen!

“It’s surprising that this could happen with Amazon, which resells its web server services to other large companies.”

This isn’t a good commercial.

“However, one day offline after years of use isn’t a bad record.

“My heart breaks for the person who was using Alexa as an alarm clock down below.”

While some users have reported that their Echo devices have begun to work again, others have reported that they are still having issues.

Amazon has been contacted for a response.

