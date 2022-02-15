Why is February’s full moon known as the Snow Moon?

The full moon in February is the second of 2022, and it’s known as the Snow Moon.

But why is it called that, and when will you be able to see it? Here’s everything you need to know…

The Snow Moon is the name given to the full Moon in February.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac provided the Moon names.

And it’s based on old Native American and colonial American names that have been passed down through the generations.

The names would represent the seasons and assist people in keeping track of them.

Because it’s typically a cold time of year, and snow is common, the full moon in February is called the Snow Moon.

When the earth passes directly between the sun and the moon, this spectacle occurs.

Every 29 and a half days, the full moon appears, and each month’s full moon is given a unique name.

