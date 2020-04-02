Why is the coronavirus more deadly in men than in women?

The coronavirus does not understand the sexes when it comes to transmitting it, but it is being more lethal in men than in women. According to the information provided on April 1 by the Ministry of Health, of the 56,097 cases reported with information on age and sex, 28,050 are women and 28,047 are men. But if we look at the most serious situations (ICU admissions and deaths) they earn: 681 women and 1,237 men in ICU; and 1,261 women who have died compared to 2,135 male deaths.

The director of the Center for the Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies, Fernando Simón, already pointed out in one of his interventions that it could be because men have more chronic diseases than women. And it is precisely these previous pathologies that make people more vulnerable to the coronavirus.

An opinion shared by the doctors consulted by ABC. “When we have more data we will be able to delve more carefully, but the hypothesis now is that in men, Covid-19 is more serious because, due to their lifestyle, they are more smokers and have more hypertension, cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases, Epoc

(Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and diabetes. In women, in addition, hormones, until menopause arrives, protect against heart disease, “explains Dr. José Manuel Ramos, coordinator of the Infectious Diseases Group of the Spanish Society of Internal Medicine (SEMI).

The expert states that in China, according to the known data, it also seems that the mortality from coronavirus in men is higher than in women. “There it has been associated with them smoking much more,” he says. SARS-CoV-2 “has a greater affinity for sticking to the lung alveoli than other viruses. Tobacco, due to the damage it causes to the lungs, favors it sticking », warns Dr. José Manuel Ramos.

Along the same lines, Dr. Xavier Xercavins, a specialist in preventive medicine and a member of Top Doctors, recalls that today “there are men in their 70s and 80s who have been smoking for 50 years, while most women of that time did not have that habit, so they win ». This expert believes that we must work to have “the best possible immunity” when we receive the virus attack. “The first thing is to quit smoking,” he says bluntly. In the case of very old ex-smokers, he also recommends that they practice respiratory physiotherapy exercises.

To stay in shape, Dr. Xercavins advises maintaining good levels of vitamin D and omega 3, and avoiding being overweight, since abdominal fat, “more predominant in men from the age of 50”, is associated with a higher risk for cardiovascular health. .