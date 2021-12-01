Why isn’t my Spotify-enabled playback showing up?

Why isn’t my Spotify-enhanced playback visible?

SPOTIFY’S much-anticipated annual roundup of global music tastes has gotten off to a rocky start.

Thousands of users aren’t seeing Wrapped 2021, which was released today.

It’s sparked a flurry of angry tweets, with one Twitter user calling the streaming app “garbage” because of the apparent bug.

Spotify users receive an annual list of the artists, songs, and podcasts they listened to the most during the previous year.

The app creates a list using data from total minutes listened and listen-count.

Spotify’s 2021 Wrapped was released on December 1, and users were told that their personalised playlists would be accessible via the Spotify app.

The lists were previously available on Spotify’s website.

It appears that the new system is still in its infancy.

Wrapped 2021 isn’t showing up when users open the app, despite the fact that it was supposed to launch hours ago.

“B***h why isn’t my (hashtag)SpotifyWrapped working?” moaned one Twitter user.

“HOW DO U GET SPOTIFY WRAPPED WHY IS MY SPOTIFY NOT WORKING?” wrote another.

“Spotify wrapped is f**king garbage, I’m leaving,” said a third.

It’s unclear what’s causing the feature to malfunction.

It’s most likely a result of it being gradually rolled out to users over several hours.

Spotify has been contacted by The Sun for comment.

One Twitter user suggested that those having trouble accessing Wrapped 2021 take these simple steps.

To begin, open Safari and navigate to the Spotify wrapped web page for 2021.

There should be a button that says ‘Download Spotify’ once you’ve done this.

If you already have the app, it will open your 2021 wrapped right away; if you don’t, download it now.

Your Year in Music, Spotify’s year-in-review feature, debuted in 2015 and was renamed Wrapped in 2017.

The feature is based on information gathered from the app’s 360 million users between January 1 and October 31 each year.

The Swedish streaming giant also reveals the year’s most popular music around the world, in addition to personalized top albums and artists.

Driver’s License by Olivia Rodrigo and MONTERO by Lil Nas X topped the global charts for most streamed tracks this year.

