Why the Chase Sapphire Preferred still has a top spot in my wallet

The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card was my very first rewards credit card. It helped me earn enough points to take my first points-funded trip to Croatia, and it is what got me started with the points-and-miles game. But even though I've added more credit cards to my wallet since I first got my Chase Sapphire Preferred, it still holds a top spot in my wallet. And I still recommend it to friends and family members who are also looking to start earning credit card rewards.

With so many great credit cards out there, why do I still value this mid-tier card? Today, I’m going to walk through my reasoning. Broad bonus categories The Chase Sapphire Preferred only has two primary bonus categories: 2x on dining and travel. Right now, you’ll also earn 5x on Lyft because of the rideshare company’s partnership with Chase. But historically, 2x on travel and dining have been the signature categories offered. But even though that may not sound like I’m earning across a ton of purchases, it’s surprising the number of things that code as travel or dining on my statement. Chase defines both categories very broadly, so many expenses that you may not assume would earn bonus rewards actually do. Bars and breweries that don’t serve food, parking lots and garages, tolls and vending machines are just a few of the more surprising things that Chase generally counts as dining and travel. Some TPGers have even reported yacht club fees as earning 2x with the Chase Sapphire Preferred in the past.

Other top credit cards are much more strict in what they will count as travel. Chase counts Airbnb (which I typically prefer over hotels depending on where I am traveling), campgrounds, cruise lines, travel agencies, discount travel sites and more as travel. In comparison, my American Express® Gold Card only earns bonus rewards on flights booked directly with airlines or through Amex travel. So even though there are only two main earning categories, those categories encompass quite a few different purchases. Chase Ultimate Rewards program In my mind, there are four top credit card rewards programs: Chase Ultimate Rewards, American Express Membership Rewards, Capital One Rewards and Citi ThankYou Points. Out of these four, Chase and Amex are generally regarded as the most valuable because of their transferable currencies. I have both a Chase UR card (my Chase Sapphire Preferred) and an Amex MR card (my American Express® Gold Card), but I generally favor the Chase Ultimate Rewards program when I look at earning and burning, even though the Membership Rewards program has more transfer partners. Why? At this point in my life, I book economy flights more often than premium class. Most of the time, I’d rather save on points and fly economy than splurge on business class seats. Of course, I imagine this will change as I get more confident with my points and miles redemptions, add more cards to my wallet and have more expendable income as I get older. But for now, I don’t mind economy and it means I can take more trips with fewer miles. Chase Ultimate Rewards offers a 25% redemption bonus when you book eligible travel through its travel portal. For economy flights (excluding some one-off amazing deals), I typically find I end up getting more value from booking through the portal than by transferring then to Amex Membership Rewards. So as long as Chase continues to offer that redemption bonus, I’ll continue to have a Chase Ultimate Rewards card in my wallet. Right now, it makes more sense for that card to be the Chase Sapphire Preferred (though I will likely upgrade to the Chase Sapphire Reserve in the future). It’s easy to pair Another reason the Chase Sapphire Preferred continues to be one of my top credit cards is because of how easy it is to pair with other credit cards to create a more well-rounded credit card strategy. Within the Chase ecosystem, you can pair the Chase Sapphire Preferred with Chase’s no-annual-fee cash back cards (both consumer and business). The rewards earned with those other credit cards are then converted into Chase Ultimate Rewards points, meaning you’ll then be able to use them for 1.25 cents each through the Chase travel portal or transfer them to partners.

