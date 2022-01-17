Why was Jidion kicked off of Twitch?

Jidion was kicked off Twitch for no apparent reason.

Following his first verified stream, TWITCH has permanently banned Jidion.

On January 12, he allegedly launched a “hate raid” on Pokimane’s stream.

“Everybody say L (plus) Ratio,” Jidon ‘Jidion’ Adams said in her chat, encouraging his chat to flock to Pokimane’s Twitch stream.

Pokimane noted that what Jidion was doing was likely against Twitch’s TOS (terms of service) after realizing she was the victim of a hate raid.

“It’s embarrassing, and I’m not even going to be sad if you get banned.”

“I’m not going to apologize for anything.

“You put yourself in that situation, bro.”

Jidion’s chat targeted Pokimane’s viewers as well, using Twitch Whispers’ one-on-one DM feature.

Due to the constant barrage of Jidion’s chat, she had to cut her stream short.

“I think I’m going to turn off the stream.”

Because, as much as I can deal with it, I don’t like it when people in his stream whisper in my stream.

“I’ll put up with it, but I don’t want you to.”

Jidion is a popular YouTube star with over 3 million subscribers who has recently started streaming on Twitch.

On January 13, Jidion was banned for 14 days, but he has since revealed that this was later changed to a permanent ban.

He initially accepted the 14-day suspension and accepted responsibility for violating the terms of service.

“My dislike for her has nothing to do with her gender, but her as a person!” he insisted, adding, “My dislike for her has nothing to do with her gender, but her as a person!”

The permanent ban, on the other hand, was deemed unjust by Jidion.

“I’m not here to discuss why I was banned because I deserved it,” he said.

“It is what it is,” she says.

I went against the terms of service.

But that’s not what I’m here to talk about; I’m here to ask Twitch to make it more equitable.”

“I believe Twitch should uphold my 14-day suspension, especially since it is a first-time offense, and not let outside factors influence it.”

What I did was incorrect.

But how am I supposed to do better next time if I never have another chance?”

He took to Twitter to ask his followers to help him overturn the decision by using the hashtag (hashtag)twitchfreejidion.