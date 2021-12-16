Why was the dislike count removed from YouTube?

Why was the dislike counter removed from YouTube?

YOUTUBE is retiring its dislike counters, so you won’t be able to see how many people dislike a video anymore.

The dislike button will remain active, but you will no longer be able to see the total number of dislikes.

“Earlier this year, we experimented with the dislike button to see if changes could help better protect our creators from harassment and reduce dislike attacks,” according to YouTube.

“Visitors could still see and use the dislike button as part of this experiment.”

“However, because the count was not visible to them, we discovered that they were less likely to use the dislike button on a video to increase the count.”

“In summary, the results of our study revealed a decrease in dislike-attacking behavior.”

However, users will still be able to see exact dislike count metrics in their YouTube Studio dashboard.

At this point, it’s unclear if the dislike count will be restored.

Those who want to keep their YouTube dislike counts alive a little longer can do so with the help of a handy browser extension.

Users on Chrome, Edge, Firefox, and even iOS can now restore their YouTube dislike count with the new “Return YouTube Dislike” browser extension.

Since its release, the extension has received tens of thousands of positive reviews.

It changes the YouTube site to show a dislike count once it is installed.

Use this direct link to download the extension.

You can also look for “Return YouTube Dislike” in the Chrome Web Store.

