Why You Shouldn’t Skip Side Missions In Final Fantasy 7 Remake

So you’ve been waiting 15 years for the remake of Final Fantasy 7, and you can’t wait to speed through the whole thing to satisfy that insatiable nostalgia of yours, but take a deep breath because you’re going to want to experience everything the game has to offer. Yes, that means completing every FF7 Remake side mission, which you can easily get locked from doing if you keep pushing the story forward.

When the original Final Fantasy VII was released 23 years ago, it spent a good chunk of time in Midgar, running you through an overview of the world, the story, and characters. Still, because it was such a big game, you had to spread your one-wing eventually and fly away to pursue other endeavors across the planet, relegating the city of Midgar to only some late-game shenanigans.

In the remake, the iconic locale plays a much more significant role in the story and gives your party members more personal time to shine. After entering the Sector 7 Slums during Chapter 3 and completing some chores with Tifa, you can either go to sleep or become the most badass merc on the market by helping out local shop owners and the neighborhood watch. Some of these tasks might have you rounding up lost cats or exterminating some Were-rats.

While all this labor might seem menial during the moment, you’ll find that the time you spend one-on-one with Tifa, talking about your history together, Avalanche, and the state of the world, really fleshes out her character’s motivations and life in the slums. As her endless onslaught of affection slowly chips away at Cloud’s cold exterior, you see him start to expose some of the vulnerabilities not seen until halfway through the original, culminating in an optional story encounter we won’t spoil.

But if emotions aren’t your thing, don’t worry, there’s still function to doing all this. By completing side missions, you can get your hands on some crucial early game upgrades to your armor, or in a different part of town later on, even receive weapons you won’t find anywhere else–at least that we’ve discovered so far.

By spending more time fighting enemies during side missions, you get the opportunity to earn some extra rewards. If you talk to Katie beside the Weapons shop, you’ll find that she’s keeping a running tally of the monster’s you’ve killed. If you’ve kill enough to meet the various tiers of criteria, you’ll earn rewards, which includes: 5 potions, revival earrings, and an MP Up materia.

If the specifics aren’t enticing enough already, then how about the thrill of earning some cold, hard, cash? Once you slay a couple of monsters for the neighborhood watch, you’re going to want to spend all this money at the weapons shop for some new pieces of armor with extra Materia slots. Equip all the Materia you possibly can, because the only way they level them up is if they’re slotted into your weapons and armor. While you’re at it, buy another healing Materia spell as well, so you can stack your party with the necessary contingencies in a struggle.

Lastly, you may find a slightly unsettling boy on the streets named Chadley. In his side mission, he gives you the Assess Materia, and after using the ability during combat to scan for weaknesses, Chadley will develop new forms of Materia for you. Later on, he’ll even provide you with opportunities to fight Summons in VR to add them to your growing stockpile as powerful Materia. The earlier you start helping Chadley, the faster you get access to some super strong Materia, like Synergy or the Shiva Summon.

We won’t spoil the next round of side missions, but rest assured, they’re well worth your while if you want to get your hands on a fan-favorite weapon or watch as Cloud wallows his way through the Midgar gig economy with a fan-favorite character. We hope you heeded our warning!