Widescreen Xperia 1 II super phone is full of Sony’s camera and visual expertise

If MWC 2020 had not been canceled and had gone ahead as usual, Sony would have started the first day of the show with its own smartphone launch. While the event itself may not be happening, we’ve still got the details of Sony’s new phones — the Xperia 1 II and the Xperia 10 II.

Leaving the unusual decision to use numbers rather than letters to differentiate these updated models aside, here’s what you need to know about the new widescreen Sony smartphones.

The Xperia 1 II (or Xperia 1 Mk2 as it’s also known) is a serious upgrade over last year’s flagship Xperia 1 Sony phone, and the good news is it comes with the latest tech most will demand from a phone in 2020. It also continues the strategy seen in the Xperia 5, where it pulls in expertise from other parts of the Sony empire to enhance the new phone.

Take the camera as the prime example. The triple-lens camera has three 12-megapixel sensors with Zeiss lenses, and a 3x optical zoom; along with several features adapted from Sony’s Alpha cameras. It provides a 20fps burst mode running at 60 times per second to capture action shots when you want them, along with some clever autofocus tech for superb detail. The autofocus system is designed to focus on a subject’s eyes, a pro technique used for better portrait shots.

For video, Sony has included the Cinematography Pro feature also seen on the Xperia 5, which now supports 2K resolution video at 120fps, with 10-bit HDR, plus 21:9 aspect ratio 4K recording at up to 60fps. This powerful but complex mode helps you shoot video that takes on the look of video shot with Sony’s professional cinema cameras.

Sony’s visual engineers have lent their expertise to the 6.5-inch, 21:9 aspect ratio CinemaWide OLED screen. It has a 3,840 x 1,644 pixel resolution, and Sony’s Creator Mode lets you alter settings to bring it closer to the look of Sony’s reference monitors used in movie making. For audio, the phone’s hardware has been tuned by experts from Sony Music Entertainment, supporting 360 Reality Audio, Hi Res audio, AptX HD, Dolby Atmos, and DSEE Ultimate to improve low bit-rate tracks, and it even has a 3.5mm headphone jack on the body.

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 processor with 8GB of RAM powers the phone, along with a 4,000mAh battery with wireless charging. The Xperia 1 II is also Sony’s first 5G phone. Other features include a fingerprint sensor in the power button on the side of the body, IP68 water resistance, 256GB of internal storage, Android 10, an 8-megapixel selfie camera, and a choice of black or purple color schemes.

Like the Xperia 1 II, the Xperia 10 II is an evolution of the Xperia 10 range. The phone has a 6-inch, 21:9 aspect ratio OLED screen with Sony’s Triluminos tuning, which is also found on some of its Bravia televisions. The resolution is an impressive 2,520 x 1,080. The body is IP68 water resistant and weighs just 151 grams, making it very light, yet it’s still covered in Gorilla Glass 6 so it remains tough.

On the back is a triple-lens camera with a main 12-megapixel sensor and a pair of 8-megapixel sensors, which take standard, ultra-wide, and 2x optical telephoto shots. It will shoot 4K resolution video, 120fps slow motion video, and is joined by an 8-megapixel selfie camera on the front of the Xperia 10 II. The phone has a Qualcomm 665 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage.

What else? A 3,600mAh battery powers everything, there’s a fingerprint sensor in the power key, Android 10, and even a 3.5mm headphone jack on the body.

Sadly, Sony has not provided release dates or prices for the new Xperia 1 II and Xperia 10 II. The official pages say only, “Available Soon,” and no details were provided in the official press documentation. We will update when we know more.