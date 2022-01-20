Will Call of Duty be BANNED on the PlayStation 5? An industry expert warns that Sony will fight back.

Will Call of Duty be BANNED on the PS5? An industry expert predicts that Sony will fight back.

MICROSOFT is set to buy Activision, the publisher of Call of Duty, and PlayStation fans are concerned that the franchise will become platform exclusive.

This week, Xbox boss Phil Spencer announced the impending (dollar)68.7 billion deal, which will see Microsoft acquire franchises like Call of Duty, Overwatch, and Crash Bandicoot.

PS5 owners have reason to be concerned, given that future Bethesda games will be Xbox exclusives following the ZeniMax Media acquisition.

The upcoming Starfield has already been confirmed as an Xbox exclusive, and future Elder Scrolls installments are likely to follow suit.

According to industry analyst Michael Pachter, Sony will not take this lying down.

“While I believe Microsoft is dead set on making all Activision games Xbox exclusive,” he told The Sun, “I believe Sony will file a complaint with both the Federal Trade Commission and the European Commission.”

“I expect the deal to be approved only if Microsoft agrees to publish titles that have previously been available on both Xbox and PlayStation for a period of time on both consoles.”

If this is the case, Pachter believes that new games like Starfield will be able to launch exclusively on Xbox.

However, multiplatform games like Overwatch, Elder Scrolls, and Call of Duty will have to stay that way.

“I’d say there’s a 90% chance that will be a condition of approval,” he adds.

Sony’s stock price has dropped by (dollar)20 billion (13 percent) since the deal was announced.

If it doesn’t want to lose access to some of the most popular third-party games that both companies have relied on for years, the company will have to fight back against Microsoft.

