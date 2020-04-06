Will Ferrell is here to spice up your hand-washing routine

If you’re getting bored of mumble-singing “Happy Birthday” to yourself while washing your hands, Will Ferrell has a fix for you.

The actor appeared on the at-home themed episode of James Corden’s The Late Late Show (dubbed “Homefest) with some spicy variations for the CDC-recommended 20 seconds. He starts off with some “Careless Whisper,” before transitioning into a flubbed version of “ Tonight, I Celebrate My Love” by Roberta Flack and then to impeccable high notes of Sia’s “Chandelier” (he tries!). He does a few verses of The Commodores’ “Brick House” and Rihanna’s “Diamonds,” before rapping a rendition of Snoop Dogg’s “Drop it Like it’s Hot.”

Thank you, Will Ferrell, for your commitment to public health.

Corden’s one-off episode from home isn’t an anomaly. With both California and New York in shelter-at-home situations in an effort to contain the spread of coronavirus, more and more late night show hosts, like Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers, and John Oliver are taking their shows to home.

