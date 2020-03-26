Will God of War appear on PC? The game has lost the label “only on the PlayStation”

After a series of rumors and speculation, Sony will officially release Horizon: Zero Dawn on PC in the summer. We will find out all the details soon.

The head of the PlayStation Worldwide Studios, Hermen Hulst, in a recent statement mentioned that the company is going to experiment with the transfer of its exclusives to the PC, but is not going to change the policy.

Players noticed that on the US version of the official PlayStation portal, God of War (2018) lost the label “Only on PlayStation”. However, he is still present on the Russian page. For games like Bloodborne and Days Gone, the message of exclusivity has also not gone away.

Naturally, this is not a confirmation that God of War will indeed be released on the PC. Not so long ago, game director Corey Barlog claimed that he would like Kratos to appear on the new platform. However, he added that “he is not Kojima.”

Has something changed? Recall that last year, the signature “Only on PlayStation” first disappeared from the Death Stranding page, after which Kojima announced the release of the game on the PC.

And here is the confirmation that God of War had the same label.