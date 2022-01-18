Will it affect your weekly shop if Walmart tests cryptocurrencies and NFTs?

Walmart is experimenting with cryptocurrencies and NFTs; how will this affect your weekly shopping?

WALMART is getting ready to enter the metaverse, according to documents detailing the retailer’s plans to create its own cryptocurrency and NFTs.

According to several trademark documents, Walmart is considering entering the cryptocurrency and non-fungible token (NFT) game.

In late December 2021, the retail behemoth filed documents indicating that it plans to offer users a virtual currency and create NFTs.

′′[The filings are] extremely intense,” said trademark attorney Josh Gerben.

“There’s a lot of language in these,” he continued, “showing that there’s a lot of planning going on behind the scenes about how they’re going to address cryptocurrency, how they’re going to address the metaverse and the virtual world that appears to be coming or that’s already here.”

“Continuously exploring how emerging technologies may shape future shopping experiences,” the company said in a statement.

“We’re always trying out new ideas, and some of them turn into products or services that reach customers.”

We test, iterate, and learn from some of them,” Walmart added.

And over the years, the company has done just that, adopting a number of new technologies in both its stores and offices.

Employees will be trained to use virtual reality, and self-driving trucks will be used for deliveries.

Walmart isn’t the only company attempting to break into the digital world.

According to Gerben, many companies have been scrambling to figure out how they can be a part of the digital space ever since Meta (formerly known as Facebook) spoke of its ambitions for the metaverse.

Under Armour, Adidas, and Gap are among the traditional retailers toying with the idea of cryptocurrencies and offering a collection of NFTs.

Meanwhile, clothing retailers such as Urban Outfitters, Ralph Lauren, and Abercrombie & Fitch have recently filed trademarks for their own virtual space.

A federal antitrust case against Meta, the company that used to be known as Facebook, has been approved.

The best iPhone 13 deals can be found here.

Also, check out your Facebook rejection folder, which is hidden by default.

Call 212 416 4552 or send an email to [email protected]

Please like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS and follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS.