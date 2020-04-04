Will my PC Monitor work with PS4?

Hi folks,

I’m planning to get a nice PS4 with Final Fantasy XII to play these months of confinement, but I’m a bit worried about the compatibility between my Acer P223w monitor and the PS4.

Basically this monitor does have HDMI port, but I haven’t been able to make it work with my MacBook Pro mid-2012 with a thunderbolt-hdmi converter. It does work with VGA, but when HDMI is on: no signal. I don’t understand why. (It might be the cable or conver/adapter, haven’t tried with different ones to be honest). But that’s a different story.

The thing with this monitor is that the screen resolution is 1680×1050 to 60Hz… would that be a (big!?) problem? If the HDMI does not work, I was thinking to do hdmi-VDI-D, since this monitor also has that input — is better than VGA, right? since the latter is analog signal. Would that work?

(Ah, and this monitor does not have speakers, so I’d have to buy a converter that integrates 3.5mm audio output for my headphones)

Any advice or help would be much appreciated !

Thanks and have a good weekend!

Javi