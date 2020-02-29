Will PlayStation 5 win thanks to the controller? – Instant Interview

Sony technicians have designed a unique feature for the PS5 controller.

Sony has taken another step in the battle for the purchaser of the latest Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 combat consoles. This time, it seems that they also intend to make the Dualshock 5 controller even more advanced.

Patent watchers have seen a patent in which Sony has defined various options for wireless charging of the controller. In one option, you place the controller in a holder. The media is then wirelessly charged by the base station and you can then continue to play with the media around the controller.

Sony has also patented a variant where you can connect the controller to the charger with a wire, but that sounds very hostile.

In both cases, it appears that wireless charging technology has been developed to be available as an accessory. It also gives the PS4 controller, for example, a wireless charging option. We have already seen this with the expected rear buttons, which are also available as accessories for the PS4.

Although it is still debatable to what extent patent technology is also massively brought into production, wireless charging of controllers seems to be a very interesting development.

Source: Segmentnext.com