Will PlayStation 5 win through the controller?

The techies of Sony have devised a unique feature for the PS5 controller.

Sony has taken another step in the battle for the buyer of the latest consoles fighting Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. This time it appears that they are also planning to make the Dualshock 5 controller even more advanced.

Patent watchers saw a patent in which Sony has set various options for wireless charging of the controller. In one option you place the controller in a holder. The holder is then wirelessly charged by the base station and you can then continue playing with the holder around the controller.

Sony has also patented a variant where you can connect the controller to the charger with a wire, but this seems very unfriendly.

In both cases it seems that the wireless charging technology has been developed so that it can be purchased as an accessory. This also allows the controller for the PS4, for example, to be provided with the option to charge wirelessly. We saw this before with the expected back buttons, which are also offered as accessories for the PS4.

Although the question is to what extent technology in patents is also massively put into production, wireless charging of controllers seems to be a very interesting development.

