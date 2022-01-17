Will the volcano in Tonga erupt again soon?

Will the volcano in Tonga erupt once more soon?

Experts have warned that the threat from an underwater volcano off the coast of Tonga may not be over yet.

On Saturday, a “violent” eruption from the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano triggered a tsunami, resulting in massive 4ft waves.

Parts of the United States, Japan, and Australia have been placed on high alert as a result of the incident, which has left the Pacific islands near it engulfed in ash and disrupted power and communication.

Is that, however, the worst of it?

The volcano is located in the Pacific Ring of Fire, which contains some of the world’s most active volcanoes.

There had been a few minor eruptions recently, but Saturday’s was the big one.

The problem is that this latest blast happened just a few days ago, so a lot is still unknown, especially since the area is blanketed in ash clouds.

However, scientists believe that this is just a warm-up.

They say a key large hollow called the caldera has been “awakened,” with an ash plume about 20 kilometers high and shockwaves felt thousands of miles away.

Professor Shane Cronin of the University of Auckland said, “It remains unclear if this is the climax of the eruption.”

“It represents a significant magma pressure release, which could help the system settle.”

“Geological deposits from previous eruptions of the volcano, on the other hand, serve as a warning.”

Geological evidence from previous eruptions suggests that “many separate explosion events” occurred once every 1,000 years, implying that more could follow.

“The Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha’apai volcano could cause major volcanic unrest for several weeks or even years,” he said.

“I sincerely hope not, for the sake of Tonga’s people.”

Any subsequent explosions, on the other hand, are unlikely to be as powerful as the one on Saturday.

In other news, personalised smart guns that can only be fired by verified users may be available to US consumers this year.

Microsoft has added an “inclusiveness” checker to its Word software in an attempt to make the world a little more awake.

A federal antitrust case against Meta, formerly known as Facebook, has also been approved.

Do you have a story you’d like to share with the Infosurhoy Tech and Science team? Email us at Infosurhoy.