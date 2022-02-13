Will your carrier allow you to use a secret hack to block spam callers from your phone?

MOST people have experienced the annoyance of receiving annoying spam calls on a regular basis.

What most people aren’t aware of is that there may be a way to stop the seemingly never-ending unsolicited calls, and a TikToker has revealed how.

@kenny_cowtail shared a video of herself typing “(hashtag)662(hashtag)” into her phone and activating the “Scam Block” feature.

“And just like that, spam calls are blocked,” says the video, which has been viewed more than 1.4 million times.

“Thank you very much.”

Unfortunately, many people in the comments section of the viral video have reported that the trick does not work with all carriers.

One comment stated, “PSA: this is only for T-MobileMetroPCS users.”

“I have Verizon and it worked,” said another, while a third claimed the trick did not work for her, despite having Verizon as well.

The Scam Block feature, according to T-Mobile’s website, is available.

The website claims that “every year in the United States, we receive billions of scam and robocalls.”

“However, Scam ID and Scam Block technologies identify and help stop scams before they reach you.

It’s also possible to block specific callers.”

T-Mobile suggests downloading the free Scam Shield app and turning on Scam Block in addition to dialing (hashtag)662(hashtag).

You can also turn on Scam Block by logging into My T-Mobile or the T-Mobile app.

Signing up for call block, caller ID, anonymous call rejection, and caller IDcall waiting are just a few of the options Verizon provides to block spam calls.

