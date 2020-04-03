Windbound looks like a Moana-meets-Breath-of-the-Wild adventure

With a trailer evoking both Moana and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Deep Silver and Australia’s 5 Lives Studios announced Windbound for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Windows PC and Xbox One. It launches Aug. 28.

In the game, a young warrior washes ashore on the mysterious Forbidden Islands, where she learns to craft, hunt, adapt, and survive. An accompanying release touted “an immersive sailing experience,” in the gameplay, as well as a procedurally generated world with a dynamic wildlife population.

Scattered about the islands are ruins whose secrets will reveal the lore behind Windbound. 5 Lives promises players will be able to “explore as far as the eye can see,” on a boat that can be custom crafted to suit their needs and playing style.

5 Lives Studios is the developer behind 2015’s Satellite Reign, a crowdfunded spiritual successor to the Syndicate series. (5 Lives’ staff includes alumni of that franchise.)

