Windows 10 users complain of serious flaws with the latest Windows update

New problems arose with an update to Windows 10, which a number of users complained about, as a new report confirmed that the KB4541335 brings more obvious defects in the system, and despite Microsoft releasing more than one patch to address the defects and problems that were detected in previous updates, only the corrections and versions The new also reveals more problems that further affect users.

According to the American website gizchina, Microsoft launched KB4541335 version of Windows 10 on March 24, which came as an optional update for users, but it led to more problems in the system.

While a group of users recorded complaints in various support channels about the latest update in particular, after it caused clear and serious problems for Windows 10, where complaints focus specifically on the appearance of blue screens in games, or when playing video content on YouTube.

While some users indicated that the recent Windows 10 update resulted in a higher CPU consumption in the system interface, which means that this optional update does not provide a radical treatment of system problems as well.

It is worth noting that Microsoft did not provide a correction or solution to this problem at the present time, but the best treatment for users of this version is to remove it and return to the previous version of the operating system.