Windows 10 Your Phone now drags and drops files with Samsung phones

It’s not unusual these days for one person to have multiple devices, at least one phone and one computer. For all the advancements in computing and mobile technology, sharing data between those two can still be quite a hassle. If you have a Windows 10 computer and a Samsung Galaxy phone, however, you now have an easier way to do just that thanks to the latest update that finally lets you copy files between PC and phone using the all too familiar gesture of drag and drop.

Microsoft and Samsung have been working together to ease the pain of communicating between their two platforms, which also happen to be two of the most used around the world. Windows’ Your Phone app, which actually works with more than just Samsung’s Galaxy phones, and Samsung’s Link to Windows feature are baked into supported devices, removing the initial hurdle of having to install any other app.

The two’s communication started with notifications at first and then moved to full phone screen sharing on Windows computers, at least depending on the model. Then came the ability to copy and paste text between the two and now sharing files is a lot easier as well. Simply drag from the My Files app on the Galaxy phone’s mirrored screen to the PC or drag from Windows to the Samsung My Files app. The same process applies to dragging and dropping pictures to and from the Gallery.

There are very few hard requirements beyond having Windows 10 and a Samsung phone that supports the Link to Windows feature. Of course, both devices need to be on the same Wi-Fi network for this to work. There are also few limitations and you can drag and drop almost any file type except folders, though there is a 512MB limit on a single file and you can only transfer up to 100 files at a time.

This communication between Windows 10 and Samsung Galaxy phones could help both brands achieve something Apple’s devices have been known for for years. Transferring files between Macs and iPhones have been relatively painless thanks to Apple’s AirDrop and while this method still requires users to display their phones on the Windows screens, it is better than manually copying files around via USB.