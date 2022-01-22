With a clever waste system, Nasa hopes to turn poop and even astronaut breath into “space gold.”

With a clever waste system, Nasa hopes to turn feces and even astronaut breath into’space gold.’

NASA is attempting to figure out how to turn human waste, such as feces and carbon dioxide, into useful products.

Recycling waste could allow astronauts to go on longer missions without being limited by their resources.

These recycled products would be like “space gold” for astronauts who won’t be returning to Earth anytime soon, according to ZDNET.

The only problem is that Nasa has no idea how to make this’space gold.’

That’s why Waste to Base Materials Challenge: Sustainable Reprocessing in Space, a new crowdsourcing challenge, is looking for people to help them figure it out.

The person or team with the best idea will receive a prize of (dollar)24,000 (£17,700) from the Nasa Tournament Lab.

“Help NASA improve future space missions by proposing approaches to allow efficient reprocessingrecyclingrepurposing of onboard resources,” the website says.

It continues by instructing anyone interested in applying to imagine themselves on a two- to three-year journey to Mars with limited supplies.

“This challenge is all about finding ways to convert waste into base materials and other useful things, such as propellant or 3D printing feedstock,” it says.

“We’re looking for ideas on how to convert various waste streams into useful materials that can then be made into needed items and cycled multiple times – and we’re looking for ideas on how to convert waste into propellant.”

“Ultimately, we’d like to integrate all of these processes into a robust ecosystem that allows a spacecraft to launch from Earth with the least amount of mass possible.”

Nasa Tournament Lab is looking for suggestions on how to recycle trash, feces, foam packaging materials, and carbon dioxide.

Winning ideas in each of these categories will receive a prize of (dollar)1,000 (£738), with the best overall idea receiving a prize of (dollar)24,000 (£244).

On current missions, some recycling is already taking place in space.

Since 2009, astronauts on the International Space Station have used a water recycling system.

It allows them to recycle urine and condensation water.

