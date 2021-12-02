With a fun Amazon Alexa trick, your kids can receive a personal message from Santa.

With this fun Amazon Alexa trick, your kids can get a personal message from Santa.

If you have an Amazon Alexa smart speaker, SANTA can send a message to you or your children.

It’s a simple feature to use, and it’ll get your whole family in the holiday spirit.

“How many days until Christmas?” all you have to do is ask Alexa.

Your smart speaker will respond and ask if you’d like to hear from Santa.

If you say yes, you’ll hear a sweet message from a very jolly Santa.

In the message, Father Christmas promises to keep you up to date on all the holiday news.

He also reveals how he’s preparing for all of the gift-giving he’ll be doing soon.

“Ho Ho Ho, it’s December 1st, I’m already very excited about Christmas, are you excited about Christmas?” Santa has been telling listeners.

Alexa then prompts you to respond with a yes or no.

“Oh that’s excellent, come back tomorrow for another Christmas update,” Santa will say if you say yes.

If you ask Alexa to recite the poem “The Night Before Christmas,” you’ll get even more festive entertainment.

Alexa can also help you locate Santa and send digital Christmas cards.

In other news, Android users are being advised to update their phone’s privacy settings after a new update may expose their devices to security risks.

According to reports, Samsung has discontinued one of its most popular smartphone lines.

In a popular TikTok video, a tech expert revealed some exciting hidden Google features.

Send us an email at [email protected] or give us a call at 212 416 4552.

Please like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS and follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS.

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https