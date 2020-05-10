With a magnification force of 400 times … The Planetarium of the Alexandria Library monitors the first square night of the moon

Subscribe to receive the most important news

Under the slogan “With you at home”, the Bibliotheca Alexandrina continues to provide its cultural, scientific and artistic services to those interested and researchers in various fields of knowledge on the Internet.

In this context, the Planetarium Science Center of the Cultural Communication Sector of the Library presented a program designed specifically for a diverse audience of different ages, which can be followed up on the social networking site “Facebook”.

And Dr. Omar Fikry, Head of the Planetarium Theater Division, presented a live astronomical observation of the moon on the seventh night of Ramadan, which is the first square night, during which the attendees followed the phenomenon of “Lunar X”, in which the craters of the moon take the form of the letter “X”, in The first squaring of the moon, as it was formed by volcanic and meteor craters; the moon also appeared incomplete due to the reflection of the earth’s shadow on it, which is an inverted image of the moon that was magnified 400 times to show the details.

And “Fikri” emphasized that the moon has a very thin atmosphere to the extent that it was possible to see its details in such clarity.

It is known that the moon orbits itself and around the Earth at the same time in a 28-day cycle. And within the framework of interacting with the audience on the Internet

A monitoring viewer asked about the news that had been reported about a possible collision with a comet on Earth. Omar Fikri confirmed that the last comet almost collided with the Earth is “Shoemaker-levy 9”, in 1994, but it crumbled upon approaching Jupiter, and did not collide with the Earth.

That night was spotted by a 28-inch reflection telescope, 20ml lens, with a magnification of 400 times.