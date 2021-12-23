With a secret new method, Call of Duty has banned 48,000 players – are you one of them?

48,000 Call of Duty players have been barred using a secret new method – are you one of them?

Using its new Ricochet tool, Call of Duty has banned nearly 50,000 players.

Activision is able to permanently ban players who break the rules thanks to the special software.

It’s the latest in a long line of mass bans against cheaters in Call of Duty.

It also uses Ricochet, which was only released this year with the new Vanguard and Warzone games.

According to Activision, the system resulted in 48,000 players being banned in a single day.

These players were probably cheaters who used special software to get kills and win games.

“48,000 cheater accounts were banned yesterday across Warzone and Vanguard thanks to Team Ricochet,” the Call of Duty team said in a statement.

The exact mechanics of the new anti-cheat system are being kept under wraps, but we have a good idea of what’s going on.

So that hackers can’t get around it, game designers try not to give too much away.

Ricochet is the name of the new system, and it works at the kernel level, as far as we know.

This means it has complete access to your system’s resources.

That’s a higher level than most games go to.

Ricochet can detect any attempts to interact with Call of Duty Warzone as a result of this.

It can then determine whether you’re cheating by using special software.

In Warzone, Call of Duty has already banned over half a million accounts.

It’s part of a larger crackdown on Warzone cheaters who wreak havoc on the game’s legitimate players.

To win games, cheaters use a variety of methods.

Aimbots, wallhacks, trainers, stat hacks, texture hacks, leaderboard hacks, injectors, hex editors, and software that manipulates game data or memory are just a few examples.

One professional gamer recently quit Call of Duty Warzone because of the situation.

“In Call of Duty and Call of Duty Warzone, we have zero tolerance for cheaters,” Activision said earlier this year in a statement.

“We’re concentrating our efforts on both cheaters and cheat providers.

“We’re also keeping up our efforts to track down and prosecute cheat providers who distribute unlicensed third-party software for modding or hacking at the source.”

“We are committed to providing all players with a fair and enjoyable experience.”

Security teams are monitoring Call of Duty 247, according to Activision, in order to investigate cheating.

In addition, the company has stated that the interface for reporting cheaters in-game will be improved.

According to the game’s creators, all in-game reports are analyzed and investigated.

If a player is caught cheating – including using “hacks” – they will receive a swift ban.

The addition of two-factor authentication, according to Activision, has…

