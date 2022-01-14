With a THIRD as many people signing up for the program as there were 20 years ago, NASA is ‘running out of astronauts.’

According to a new report, NASA is running out of astronauts and will require more to finish all of its space missions.

The Office of Investigator General of the US space agency revealed that the astronaut department is as overburdened as it was in the 1970s.

By the year 2022, NASA will only have 44 astronauts.

It peaked at 150 astronauts in the year 2000.

With countries all over the world racing to explore the Moon, having fewer people to send doesn’t seem like a good idea.

The Artemis Mission, which aims to land a man and a woman on the Moon in 2024, is one of NASA’s most ambitious crewed missions.

In a new report, it expressed its concerns about being understaffed.

“The Agency may not have a sufficient number of additional astronauts available for unanticipated attrition and crew reassignments, or ground roles such as program development, staffing Astronaut Office leadership and liaison positions, and serving as Agency spokespeople,” it said.

“In light of the Artemis missions’ expanding space flight opportunities, the corps could be misaligned in the future, resulting in disruptive crew reorganizations or mission delays.”

Between 2004 and 2012, NASA lost about ten astronauts per year.

Some of this was due to astronauts retiring and not being replaced, as well as the Space Shuttle missions being largely discontinued.

“Effective management of Nasa’s astronaut corps—the people who fly its space flight missions—is critical to the Agency’s success as it enters a new era of human space flight, including returning to the Moon and eventually landing humans on Mars,” Nasa said.

The agency will have to consider budgets and training timelines as it begins its search for more crew members.

To become a fully qualified astronaut, it can take up to two years of training.

In other news, China has constructed an “artificial moon” to prepare astronauts for future missions.

A planet with the shape of a rugby ball has been discovered outside our Solar System, and scientists are calling it deformed.

Furthermore, Nasa believes that space debris will most likely collide with the James Webb Space Telescope.

